The Jackets, meanwhile, will arrive at JPJ having lost eight of their last nine with the lone win coming at home over Pitt last week. Needless to say, with just three games remaining GT is going to struggle to get to the 6-12 mark the team posted in ACC play last season.

The Wahoos (24-2, 12-2 ACC) were the beneficiary last night of a Virginia Tech win over Duke that puts UVa atop the conference standings, though technically alongside North Carolina with a tiebreaker over the Heels. Long story short, win out from here and Virginia heads to Charlotte in a few weeks as the No. 1 seed. The Hoos have won four in a row and eight of their last night games.





1. UVa has won the last four meetings and seven of the last eight against GT.

Virginia has had a lot of success against nearly every team in the ACC in recent years, Georgia Tech among them. Since 2014, the Cavaliers are 95-22 in ACC regular season and conference tournament games, finishing at or near the top of the conference each year. The Yellow Jackets are 37-74 in conference play during the same time, and have finished near the bottom of the conference standings each year. And outside of a 68-64 home win over the Cavaliers in 2016, the Jackets have been dominated by UVa in their meetings like so many other ACC teams have during the last six seasons. Virginia has won seven of the past eight meetings, and four straight since that loss in 2016. The average margin of victory in those seven victories was 15.4 points per game, including several lopsided results. Tonight the Wahoos will again be big favorites against Georgia Tech as they go for their fifth straight win over their conference rival.





2. GT has lost eight of its last nine after a 3-3 start to ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets have had a tendency to get off to good starts to conference play under Pastner and then fading as the season wears on. Georgia Tech started 5-4 in 2017, Pastner’s first year, before finishing 8-10 in the ACC. Last year, the Jackets began the ACC slate 3-1 before ending up 6-12 at season’s end. And this year, after a 3-3 start, the Yellow Jackets are 4-11 heading into their final three games of the regular season. Georgia Tech has just one win since January 22nd, beating also-reeling Pittsburgh last week at home. That win snapped a seven-game losing streak but didn’t carry over to the weekend when the Jackets lost at Miami. Regardless of what happens tonight, they are headed for a 12th-consecutive losing season in ACC play.





3. The Jackets have the worst offense but one of the better defenses in the conference.

The main reason for Georgia Tech’s struggles of late is the inability to be efficient and productive on the offensive end of the floor. The Yellow Jackets are scoring 65.2 points per game this season and rank 264th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. They are far worse on offense than any other team in the conference, ranking 104 spots behind the next-lowest team,160th-ranked Wake Forest. The Jackets are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, making just 30.6 percent of their attempts. Tech turns the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions is one of the worst teams in the nation when it comes to avoiding live ball turnovers, particularly steals. But on the other end of the floor, Georgia Tech plays solid defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 26th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and allow 65.4 points per game. While they don’t shoot the ball well from 3, they don’t allow opponents to get going from deep much, either. Opponents are shooting just 29.2 percent from deep against Georgia Tech, the seventh-lowest percentage nationally. GT also does a good job protecting the rim, ranking ninth nationally in blocks per possession.



