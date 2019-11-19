The Matchup

Vermont (4-0) at No. 7 UVa (3-0) 7 p.m., RSN

Virginia coasted by Columbia on Saturday for a 60-42 victory at JPJ, which moved the Cavaliers to 3-0 on the season and was enough for them to move up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25.

Now, the Wahoos turn their attention to an intriguing matchup with a dangerous and unbeaten Vermont team. The Catamounts come to Charlottesville off of an upset win at St. John’s over the weekend, which followed wins over St. Bonaventure, Bucknell, and Boston University. John Becker’s team is the favorite in the America East Conference, which they won a year ago. Vermont went 27-7 last year, beating UMBC in the league’s title game before losing to No. 4-seed Florida State 76-69 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts return several key players from that team and are in a prime position to make another run to the Big Dance, setting them up as a potent tough out for a higher-seeded opponent.



The Numbers

Like UVa, Vermont has been winning on the defensive end of the floor. The Catamounts are averaging 64.8 points per game, and their 70 points on Saturday at St. John’s was their high watermark for the season. On offense, they rank 130th nationally in efficiency and haven’t shot the ball as well as they are capable of doing. They have made just 20.8 percent of their 3-point attempts and are near the bottom nationally in effective field-goal percentage. More than 40 percent of Vermont’s shots come from beyond the arc, so the Catamounts are taking them and simply not making them. They are much better from inside the arc and have done a decent job getting to the free-throw line and converting those trips into points. Nearly 24 percent of Vermont’s points have come at the line. On defense, the Catamounts rank 45th in pace-adjusted efficiency. And while Vermont hasn’t made a ton of 3s, its defense is holding opponents in check just as well: The Catamounts have only allowed opponents to make 19 percent of their 3-point tries, which is fifth-best nationally. For comparison, Virginia’s stifling defense has allowed opponents to make 23 percent of their attempts from deep. Vermont doesn’t force a lot of turnovers, which should be welcome news for the Cavaliers since they have struggled a bit here and there with taking care of the basketball. But if the Catamounts can defend well as they have and force the Hoos to shoot low percentages from the field then tonight’s game could turn into a real rock fight.



The Matchups