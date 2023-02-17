Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13 ACC) at No. 7 Virginia (20-4, 12-3) Noon, ESPN2

The Wahoos survived a scare at Louisville on Wednesday night and now they will play another game where they enter as a big favorite. Next up, Notre Dame comes to Charlottesville on Saturday in a game where UVa will once again be expected to take care of business. Virginia is still in the thick of the ACC title race at 12-3, tied with Pitt for first place heading into the weekend. Tomorrow’s game is one of three home games remaining for the Cavaliers, as they look to finish the season strong with some winnable games remaining on the slate. On the flipside, the Irish are playing for pride and for their coach as the regular season winds down. Mike Brey is finishing up his Notre Dame career at the end of a season that has slipped away from the Irish after a fast start. They started 6-1 and are 4-15 since, losing their last four games and eight of their past nine. Notre Dame is 10-6 at home and has yet to win a true road game this season (0-7), though the Irish did play Duke tough at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday night. They are also looking for their first win at JPJ, having gone 0-5 in ACC contests in Charlottesville since they joined.



The Numbers

The 10-16 Irish enter the weekend ranked No. 180 in KenPom, third worst among ACC teams. They have a lopsided statistical profile, with a solid offense and a defense that has really struggled to stop opponents. Notre Dame ranks 71st nationally in offensive efficiency. The Irish play at a relatively slow pace, so that might make them more comfortable than most playing against Virginia. They do a great job taking care of the basketball, ranking second nationally in turnovers allowed per possession. ND also shoots a solid 36.7 percent from deep, make 76 percent of it free-throw attempts, and is 10th nationally in steals allowed. The Irish don’t crash the glass much though, ranking 351st in offensive rebound rate. On defense, it’s been a tough go for the Irish. They rank 305th nationally in defensive efficiency and are near the very bottom in D1 in several categories. Notre Dame ranks 360th nationally (out of 363 D1 teams) in turnovers forced per possession. The program also allows opponents to shoot 53.3 percent on twos and 35 percent from deep, both above average percentages. Opponents shoot a fair number of 3s against Notre Dame with 34.6 percent of all attempts coming from beyond the arc.



The Matchups

Notre Dame has plenty of familiar faces on the roster from last year’s team which won 15 ACC games and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Big man Nate Laszewski has been a mainstay for the Irish for several years now and is once again the team’s top offensive weapon. The stretch forward is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and shooting 42.9 percent from 3. Laszewski has been a bit up and down of late, scoring 33 points in a close loss to Virginia Tech last weekend before putting up just five points at Duke on Tuesday. Stretch bigs are the type of players that can cause UVa’s defense problems, and Lazsewski has been a tough guard over the years, scoring in double figures in each game against Virginia dating back to 2020. The Irish get nearly all of the remainder of their scoring from the backcourt. Veteran Dane Goodwin is second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. Like Laszewski, he can knock down the long ball, making 39.2 percent of his 3s. After a cold stretch of games, Goodwin comes to Charlottesville following his best scoring output of the season, when he scored 25 at Duke on Tuesday after a hot stretch in the second half. Freshman wing J.J. Starling has had an encouraging start to his collegiate career, averaging 11.7 points per contest and playing nearly 800 minutes already this season. He hasn’t broken 10 points this month, but has two 20+ scoring performances in ACC play. Veteran guards Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz are worth monitoring, as well. Ryan is scoring a career-high 11.6 points per game this season, and is another solid outside shooter at 38 percent. Ryan hit five 3s against the Hokies last weekend on nine attempts. Wertz, meanwhile, has doubled his scoring average in his second season with the Irish, putting up 8.2 points per contest and dishing out three assists per game, too. He comes into Saturday’s game on a cold streak, however, scoring just 23 total points (with two scoreless efforts) in his last seven games.



The Outlook

Perhaps Virginia’s tough game on the road at Louisville will be a bit of a wakeup call as the Hoos have two more games this week that they’ll be expected to win. Tomorrow’s contest is another one UVa should be able to handle, especially on its home floor. The Irish have some talent and usually can find ways to put points on the board, but a defense that is sub-300 nationally in efficiency should be picked apart by a UVa offense that has a lot of weapons and versatility. And perhaps this game is an opportunity for the Cavalier offense to get out of the rut that they’ve been in of late. Since the loss at Virginia Tech, UVa’s defense has shown improvement but the offense has been more sluggish, starting off slow and simply having lower scoring outputs. The Wahoos scored 63 in a comfortable win over NC State, had just 58 points at the end of regulation against Duke, and needed all 40 minutes to break 60 against Louisville. They should be able to carve up this Irish defense and have success, potentially parlaying that into some momentum on the offensive end of the floor. And of course, the free-throw shooting needs to improve. UVa is now shooting just 70.3 percent at the line, 227th-best in the nation. The Hoos are just 18-for-38 at the stripe over the past two games, and given the margins another miss or two could have proved disastrous, while shooting around 75 percent or better may have led to more comfortable wins.



The Pick

Notre Dame 61

No. 7 UVa 75