No. 11 UVa at Syracuse

9:30 p.m., ACC Network





Virginia opens the 2019-2020 season as the defending National Champions and does so in a much tougher environment than the Cavaliers would usually face in an opener.

As part of the ACC’s new 20-game league schedule and an opportunity to promote the still new ACCN, the Wahoos will tip it up at Syracuse tomorrow, one of seven conference games to be played over the first two nights of the college basketball season.

Opening on the road isn’t a completely foreign concept for UVa, having tipped off the 2016-2017 campaign at UNC Greensboro, opening at JMU two years prior, and then at George Mason in 2012. But the Orange represent an interesting test right out of the gate for a Virginia team in transition after a title run.

Syracuse went 20-14 last season, making the NCAA Tournament as an No. 8-seed and falling to Baylor in the tournament’s first full day. The Orange went 10-8 in ACC play before losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The biggest moment of the season for Syracuse was a 95-91 upset win at Duke in overtime, early in the ACC slate. After that, the Orange held their own but never really challenged for the league title.

Virginia and Syracuse met just once last year, playing in the Carrier Dome in the final week of the regular season. UVa blitzed the Orange from beyond the arc, making a staggering 18 of 25 attempts from 3-point territory in a come-from behind 79-53 win. The Hoos out-scored the Orange 47-19 after trailing by two at the half and the win was one of UVa’s most dominant performances of the year.



