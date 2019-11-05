Preview: No. 11 UVa opens the season tomorrow at Syracuse
The Matchup
No. 11 UVa at Syracuse
9:30 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia opens the 2019-2020 season as the defending National Champions and does so in a much tougher environment than the Cavaliers would usually face in an opener.
As part of the ACC’s new 20-game league schedule and an opportunity to promote the still new ACCN, the Wahoos will tip it up at Syracuse tomorrow, one of seven conference games to be played over the first two nights of the college basketball season.
Opening on the road isn’t a completely foreign concept for UVa, having tipped off the 2016-2017 campaign at UNC Greensboro, opening at JMU two years prior, and then at George Mason in 2012. But the Orange represent an interesting test right out of the gate for a Virginia team in transition after a title run.
Syracuse went 20-14 last season, making the NCAA Tournament as an No. 8-seed and falling to Baylor in the tournament’s first full day. The Orange went 10-8 in ACC play before losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The biggest moment of the season for Syracuse was a 95-91 upset win at Duke in overtime, early in the ACC slate. After that, the Orange held their own but never really challenged for the league title.
Virginia and Syracuse met just once last year, playing in the Carrier Dome in the final week of the regular season. UVa blitzed the Orange from beyond the arc, making a staggering 18 of 25 attempts from 3-point territory in a come-from behind 79-53 win. The Hoos out-scored the Orange 47-19 after trailing by two at the half and the win was one of UVa’s most dominant performances of the year.
The Numbers
It’s harder to preview a team or matchup when there are no games to review for a given season, but the Orange have an identity that is going to be very similar from year to year. Syracuse will rely on its 2-3 zone that is almost always effective, and this year it appears that the Orange will rely heavily on the 3-point shot on offense.
KenPom has the Orange 52nd in his preseason rankings, which is eighth-best among ACC teams (UVa is No. 5 overall, behind Louisville and Duke). The numbers project Syracuse to be better on offense than D. KenPom also has the Orange ranked 22nd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in his preseason prognostications, and 79th on offense.
Last season, Syracuse was decent but not elite on both ends of the floor, ranking 59th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency. The Orange did a great job last year forcing turnovers (10th best nationally in turnover rate), and protecting the rim. In fact, 16.8 percent of opponent possessions resulted in a blocked shot, which was the second-highest rate in the nation. On offense, the Orange struggled on 3-pointers, making just 33.3 percent of their attempts (229th nationally). More than 43 percent of Syracuse’s attempts came from deep, so there is bound to be some inefficiency there. The Orange did a decent job last year on the offensive glass, probably their most proficient area on that end of the court.
Syracuse did play a pair of exhibition games leading up to Wednesday’s opener, beating Daemen (Division II) 90-71 and Carleton (Canada) 77-58. In both games, the Orange had success from beyond the arc, making 15 shots from 3-point territory against Daemen and 10 against Carleton.
The Outlook
