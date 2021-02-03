CavsCorner - Preview: No. 14 UVa heads to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack

The Opponent



NC State (7-6, 3-5) at No. 14 Virginia (11-3, 7-1) 9 p.m., ACC Network

After its first loss of 2020 over the weekend, Virginia heads back out on the road tonight when the Hoos travel to Raleigh looking to get back on track and maintain their lead in the ACC title race. The Wolfpack are one one of just two teams to have beaten UVa in their most-recent meeting (VT being the other) after they got the better of the Cavaliers 53-51 on January 20th of last year. The Pack will enter this game having lost five of their past six games, with a COVID-19 pause also taking place during that stretch. State was set to play at Virginia in January but the game was called off due to State’s pause. Now, two teams on opposite ends of the standings are set to square off in a pivotal game for both. NC State dropped consecutive games to Clemson, Miami, FSU, and UNC before finally getting a win against Wake Forest last week. That one was tight, as was the loss over the weekend at Syracuse. The Pack come into this game in desperate need of a big win to turn their season back around, after a 6-1 start, 2-0 in ACC play, had fans optimistic heading into the new year.



The Numbers



NC State ranks 71st in KenPom and is a top-100 team on both offense and defense. The Wolfpack play at a relatively quick pace, ranking in the top half nationally. They are a decent outside shooting team, making 36.2 percent of their 3-point tries. State is not very reliant on 3s to score points, with just 34 percent of its points coming on made threes. The Pack shoot 52.2 percent from two but don’t get to the line much, and shoot just 67.7 percent when they do get to the charity stripe. State doesn’t turn the ball over all that much but also doesn’t have a lot of assists, with just 47 percent of its made field goals coming from assists. On defense, NCSU ranks 93rd nationally in efficiency. In three of their losses, the Pack have allowed 80+ points, including a lopsided loss in Tallahassee where they surrendered 105 to Florida State. Their opponents shoot the ball a little too well for them to be an elite team. Opponents make 35.6 percent of their 3s and 51.5 percent of their twos. And while State isn’t a live by and die by the 3 team, neither are the opponents when they face the Wolfpack. Opponents attempt just 30 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, which is the 16th-fewest average nationally for a defense. State does do a great job turning over opponents, which is one of the primary focal points for its defense. The Pack rank 13th nationally in turnover rate, and seventh nationally in steal rate.



The Matchups