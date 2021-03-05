CavsCorner - Preview: No. 21 UVa heads to Louisville tomorrow

The Opponent



No. 21 Virginia (16-6, 12-4 ACC) at Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) 4 p.m., ESPN2

The Virginia Cavaliers will wrap up the regular season tomorrow afternoon with a trip to Louisville. Saturday’s finale caps one of the strangest seasons imaginable, where the Wahoos played just 23 total games and (after tomorrow’s matchup) 17 conference games. UVa will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament, depending on Saturday’s results. If the Hoos lose, or if Florida State beats Notre Dame, they are locked into the No. 2 seed. But if UVa was to win and FSU is upset in South Bend, the Cavaliers would climb back to the top of the standings. Saturday will be the first meeting of the season between UVa and Louisville after their first matchup, scheduled for February 6th in Charlottesville, was called off. The Cardinals have played just 12 ACC games and head into the regular-season finale with a chance to finish as high as third in the conference. Louisville has won three of its last four games and is 2-1 since returning from the long COVID pause late last month, beating Notre Dame and Duke and getting blown out by UNC on the road. As Cavalier fans know, UVa has held a considerable advantage over the Cardinals since they joined the ACC and replaced Maryland as Virginia’s other annual rival. The Wahoos are 11-2 against the Cards since they joined the conference and both losses came at the Yum! Center. UVa lost in its last trip to Louisville, dropping an 80-73 decision before exacting revenge in the regular-season finale at JPJ.



The Numbers



Louisville ranks 45th in the KenPom rankings heading into Saturday’s game. The Cardinals have been more efficient on defense this season, where they rank 32nd nationally in efficiency. They run a lot of pack-line concepts and their defensive footprint is similar to Virginia’s. Louisville forces opponents to play at a slow pace and isn’t reliant on forcing turnovers. One key strength for the Cardinals is their ability to defend the three. Opponents are making just 30.5 percent of their 3-point attempts, which could be a bad sign for the Cavaliers heading into this contest. Louisville doesn’t create many blocks or steals, so Saturday’s game will likely be decided by execution in the halfcourt. On offense, Louisville ranks 76th nationally in efficiency. The Cardinals struggle with the outside shot, making just 30.7 percent of their 3s. But they don’t take a lot of them either, with just 30.1 percent of their attempts coming from deep. How they do around the rim is ultimately critical in determining the outcome of their games. Despite a relatively pedestrian 50 percent average on two’s, Louisville gets nearly 60 percent of its points on made two-pointers. The Cards do a nice job on the offensive glass, which can lead to put-back attempts that the Hoos will need to avoid on Saturday.



The Matchups