The Opponent

No. 10 Louisville (24-6, 15-4) at No. 22 Virginia (22-7, 14-5) 4 p.m., ESPN Virginia wraps up its regular season on Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to settle a score for their only loss since Martin Luther King Day. Louisville, meanwhile, comes to Charlottesville looking to clinch a share of its first ACC regular-season title and sweep the Wahoos for the first time since joining the conference. There’s a lot at stake for the Cavaliers this weekend as well. Not only will it be the final home game for Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, UVa can also clinch the No. 2 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament with a win over the Cardinals while also boosting its NCAA resume and, with some help from Boston College, potentially clinch a share of the regular-season title as well. The first meeting between UVa and Louisville was an outlier performance for the Hoos on both ends of the floor. The Cards led 44-30 at the half after a red-hot shooting performance before the Cavaliers went on a run of their own. UVa scored 43 points in the second half and led 70-68 with 3:25 to go but was outscored 12-3 the rest of the way, losing 80-73. While the result didn’t go Virginia’s way, that game was a sign that its offense was capable of playing better than it had in the first half of the season. It also showed the Cavaliers were capable of competing with any team in the conference. They have has wins over the other two of the league’s top competitors, FSU and Duke, and a win over Louisville would only further legitimize the Cavaliers before the postseason begins next week.



The Numbers

Louisville ranks ninth in KenPom, with the 13th-ranked offense and the 30th-ranked defense. The Cardinals certainly flexed their offensive muscles in the first meeting against the Wahoos, scoring 10 points more than the next-highest UVa opponent (South Carolina). The Cards shoot the ball well from the outside, making 37.6 percent of 3 three-point tries. In the first meeting, Louisville went 9-for-22 from the outside, doing most of its damage in the first half. The Cardinals also did a great job at the free-throw line, especially late in the game, going 21-of-24 from the stripe in what was a narrow victory. Louisville doesn’t have a lot of obvious weaknesses with the ball or on defense but the Wahoos had quite the shooting performance in the first meeting. The Cards run the same pack-line defense that UVa employs, so the recipe for beating them is the same that opponents use against the Cavaliers. Virginia made 11-of-22 tries from 3, which helped the Hoos overcome an early deficit that grew to as many as 16 points just before halftime. On the season, Louisville opponents shoot just 30.2 percent from deep, so it’s unlikely UVa will be able to repeat that shooting performance in the rematch. Louisville doesn’t force a lot of turnovers and while the Cavaliers turn the ball over far too often in most games they did a great job taking care of the ball in Louisville. That afternoon, they gave it away just seven times, which remains a season-low. And not coincidentally, they had one of their two best offensive performances of the season in that game.



The Matchups