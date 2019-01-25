As such, Mike Brey has had to go with even more youth and just ride out the mistakes. A lot of that means relying on junior guard TJ Gibbs and a slew of freshmen, including former UVa recruiting targets like Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski.

The Irish, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and have won just once out of their last six games now that they're in league play. They've played the last nine without Rex Pflueger, a senior guard who tore his ACL in the win over Purdue. And though he'll return as a grad student next season, he was averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists at the time of the injury. That Notre Dame has to go without him the rest of this season in addition to the loss of guard Robby Carmody leaves the Irish in a real bind.

After bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a dominant win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night, No. 3 UVa hits the road for a pair of games over the next five days starting Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame (1 p.m., CBS).





1. Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell are gone, and it shows.

Notre Dame is going through a transition year, and its results so far this season speak to that. The Irish went 10-3 in non-conference play with losses to Radford, Oklahoma, and UCLA, and a signature win over a solid Purdue team. They trailed a Coppin State by nine in the second half before rallying for a close win, a Coppin State team that UVa destroyed at JPJ in November. ACC play hasn’t been any more kind to Notre Dame, which heads into tomorrow’s matchup with a 1-5 league record. The lone win came over also-struggling Boston College by a three-point margin, sandwiched in between losses to Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UNC, NC State, and Georgia Tech. One thing that you can say for the Irish is that they have been competitive in those losing efforts. After losing their first two ACC games by double-digits, their three more-recent losses came by a total of 12 points and none more than six points.





2. Usually elite and efficient, Notre Dame’s offense has struggled more this season.

Brey is known for producing good offensive teams and has had one of the more formidable scoring lineups that UVa has faced since ND joined the conference. This season, Notre Dame’s offense isn’t terrible but it has taken a big step back from previous teams. The Irish have ranked in the top 40 in adjusted offensive efficiency every year since joining the league, including finishing second nationally in that category in 201, when they won the ACC Tournament and made the Elite 8. This year, Notre Dame ranks 74th in that category, and is playing at a very slow pace, ranking 300th nationally in tempo. Only Virginia Tech (315th) and UVa (353rd, dead last) play slower among ACC teams. The Irish aren’t an elite shooting team, making 33 percent of their 3-point attempts, and just 47 percent of their two-point tries. Notre Dame does do a good job avoiding turnovers, though, losing the ball on just 14 percent of possessions which is fourth-best nationally.





3. Gibbs and forward John Mooney lead the new-look Notre Dame lineup.

With familiar faces gone and some unavailable, Virginia fans may not be too familiar with the key players on this year’s Irish roster. Without Pflueger, Notre Dame has leaned on Gibbs and D.J. Harvey to handle backcourt duties. Gibbs is one of the team’s three players averaging double figures in scoring, with 13.7 points per game and a team-high 4.1 assists. He has just four single-digit scoring efforts but two have come in his last three games. Harvey, meanwhile, averages 11.2 points per game and though he shoots four 3-pointers per contest he is making just 30 percent of his attempts. In the frontcourt, Notre Dame has its breakout player of the season in 6-foot-9 forward John Mooney. A role player last year, Mooney has blossomed into the Irish’s top scoring option, averaging 14.4 points per game. He has an inside-out game and is shooting 42.5 percent from 3, though he doesn’t take as many of those shots as his teammates in the backcourt. Mooney has a pair of 20-point games in his last four appearances, scoring 27 against BC and 22 at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.



