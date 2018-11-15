One interesting angle here, of course, is that Coppin State is under the guidance of Juan Dixon, who many UVa fans will remember from his playing days at Maryland. Coming off his rookie head coaching season a year ago, Dixon clearly has a lot of work to do with the program before it's headed in the right direction.

Virginia (2-0) hasn't been pushed much this season other than maybe the first few minutes of the opener and there's probably little doubt that the Cavaliers are going to roll through this game as well. The Eagles come in winless on the year and currently rank near the very bottom of KenPom's rankings.

After picking up a pair of easy wins to start their new season, the Wahoos are back in action tomorrow night when No. 4 UVa hosts Coppin State (7 p..m., ACCNE).





1. Coppin State is the lowest ranked team on UVa’s schedule.

Virginia has one more game before heading off to the Bahamas for next week’s Battle for Atlantis Tournament and the Wahoos will be big favorites once again. Coppin State is 0-3 to begin the season and is probably in for a tough year. KenPom projects that the Eagles will finish the year with just seven wins and they aren’t favored to win a game until January 5th when they take on Savannah State. Dixon's team not only went 5-27 in his first year in charge of the program but the Eagles haven’t had a winning season since 2011 and haven’t won 10 games or more since 2014. Coppin State has played a pretty challenging slate thus far, with losses to Wisconsin, Dayton, and Navy, all by 19 points or more.





2. The Eagles have struggled on the offensive end this year.

Coppin State broke 60 points just once in its first three games of the season and has had trouble keeping up with more talented opponents. The Eagles rank 350th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, just three spots away from dead last in Division 1. They also have sub-300 rankings in effective field-goal percentage, turnover rate, and 2-point field-goal percentage. Coppin State hasn’t shot the ball well from 3, making just 26.3 percent of its attempts. But the Eagles have scored nearly 38 percent of their points from beyond the arc, 77th most nationally.





3. Coppin State is led by a pair of guards averaging double figures scoring.

Like most mid-and low-major programs, Coppin State relies on guard play to provide a lot of the scoring. The Eagles are led by redshirt sophomore guard Dejuan Clayton, who is scoring 11 points per contest. Clayton has been a solid 3-point shooter, making 35.7 percent of his attempts. He is also the team’s leader in assists with 1.7 per game. Clayton is joined in the backcourt by 6-foot-6 senior Lamar Morgan, who is averaging 10 points per game. He shot well from 3 last year (42 percent) but has been cold to start this season, making just six of his 26 attempts. Coppin State also have a pair of freshmen who have made an impact early in the season in Nigel Marshall and Ibn Williams. Marshall has made at least one 3 in each of Coppin State’s three contests and is averaging 6.3 points per game. Williams had a season-high eight points against Dayton, when he played 28 minutes in the 30-point loss.



