



1. UVa opens tomorrow night against Middle Tennessee State (9:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Virginia’s opening round opponent is the lowest-ranked team in the field but is a program that has proven itself as one of the top mid-majors in the country over the past several years. MTSU hasn’t had a losing season since 2007 and has made several NCAA Tournament appearances in recent years. In 2016, MTSU upset No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round and the following year earned a No. 12 seed, beating Minnesota and making the second round for the second straight year. Last season, MTSU went 25-8 but was upset in its conference tournament and went to the NIT. After the season, long-time coach Kermit Davis accepted the Ole Miss job, and the Blue Raiders hired Nick McDevitt from UNC-Asheville. So far this season, the Blue Raiders are 3-1 with wins over D2 Lees McRae and Milligan, as well as Charleston Southern, and a loss to a top-100 Belmont team. MTSU lost most of its offensive firepower from a year ago and has relied on a pair of transfers to do much of the scoring this season. Transfer guard Antonio Green came to Murfreesboro by way of UT-Rio Grande Valley, and is averaging 22.3 points per game in his first season at MTSU. The 6-foot-2 guard is a threat from beyond the arc, making 35 percent of his 10 attempts per game. Transfer forward Reggie Scurry, meanwhile, is second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game and leads the MTSU in rebounds per game as well. The Blue Raiders have a decent amount of size, and play at a very fast pace (18th quickest nationally in average possession length). This is a game that UVa should win but MTSU is easily the best team the Hoos have faced thus far.





2. UVa will play either Butler or Dayton on Thanksgiving.

After tonight's matchup with MTSU, Virginia will take on Butler or Dayton tomorrow at 4 p.m. if the Cavaliers win tonight or at 9:30 p.m. if they should lose. The Flyers and Bulldogs will square off in the game preceding UVa’s this evening and Butler enters the matchup as the favorite. LaVall Jordan’s team is 3-0 with a trio of home wins over Miami (OH), Detroit Mercy, and (coincidentally) Ole Miss. With star forward Kelan Martin moving on, Butler has turned to junior guard Kamar Baldwin to be the catalyst on offense. He has scored a team-high 23.3 points per game and has gone over 20 points in all three contests. Just as remarkable, Baldwin is averaging 6.7 rebounds per contest despite being only 6-foot-1 and leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. Sharpshooting guard Paul Jorgensen is also a player to watch for the Bulldogs. He scored 27 in Friday’s win over the Rebels, making six of his 10 attempts from 3. Dayton is in the second year under coach Anthony Grant, who previously coached at VCU and Alabama before joining Billy Donovan’s staff with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dayton is 3-0, including a 76-46 win over UVa’s most recent opponent: Coppin State. The Flyers are led by six players averaging at least 12 points per game, including Josh Cunningham who scored 20 in his season debut against IPFW. Freshman Obadiah Toppin has been a nice addition for the Flyers, too. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 15 points and 4.7 boards per game this year, making two-thirds of his field-goal attempts.





3. There are four talented teams on the other side of the bracket.

The three teams on UVa’s side of the bracket are quality teams, but it’s safe to say the other side of the bracket is more challenging. It features reputable programs from four of the major conferences, three of whom have been to the Final Four in recent years. Florida will take on Oklahoma in the tournament’s opener on Wednesday afternoon. The Gators were blown out by rival FSU in their season opener but bounced back with a pair of wins. Florida is led by returning guards Jalen Hudson and Deaundrae Ballard, and feature a pair of freshmen guards (and former UVa recruiting targets) that should make an impact this year in Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke. Oklahoma is 3-0, but Florida will be by far its biggest test to date. OU will be a much different team this year with Trae Young gone, but senior guard Christian James has done a nice job leading an offense that will be looking to replace Young’s 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game this year. In the other matchup, Wisconsin will take on Stanford. The Badgers earned a nice road win last week at Xavier and will be favored to beat the Cardinal this afternoon. The Badgers are once again led by big man Ethan Happ, who scored 30 in the win at Xavier. Stanford started the season 2-0 but got blown out at UNC last Monday. This was an NIT team last year and one that will now be looking to get back to the NCAA’s for the first time since 2014, when the Cardinal made a run to the Sweet 16 Big man K.Z. Okpala is Stanford’s leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points and 7.3 boards per game. He had 16 points and nin rebounds in last week’s loss at North Carolina.



