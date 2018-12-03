Now, UVa returns home for a Monday night game against Morgan State, a team that has not had a good start to the season and one that seems vastly overmatched.

The Cavaliers (7-0) are coming off an impressive win against Maryland in last week's ACC/B1G Challenge in an atmosphere that many thought could be a significant hurdle given how well the Terps have played this season.





1. Outside of Coppin State, Morgan State is the weakest team on UVa’s schedule.

Virginia’s 97-40 win over Coppin State on November 16th was its lone game against a team ranked 300 or higher by KenPom. That is, until tonight, when Coppin’s league rival Morgan State comes to Charlottesville. The Bears are 2-4 on the season with home wins against Navy and Mount St. Mary’s, two teams with a combined 2-10 mark on the year. Morgan State fell short on the road at George Mason on Wednesday in its most recent game. Led by coach Todd Bozeman, who coached Cal in the mid-90’s before being forced to resign amid scandal, Morgan State seemed to be headed in the right direction, with an NIT bid and a pair of trips to the NCAAs all in his first four years at the helm. But in recent years, the program’s performance has tailed off and the Bears haven’t had a winning season since 2013. Morgan State returns just under half of its scoring from a year ago and was picked to finish sixth in the MEAC, the nation’s lowest-ranked conference according to KenPom.





2. Morgan State has the profile of a team that UVa should dominate.

The Bears are ranked 334th out of 353 teams nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, and a low mark there usually means trouble against the Wahoos. Morgan State plays at a pretty fast pace but hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the basketball. Their 3-point average of 34.3 percent is okay but the Bears have made just 42.3 percent of their two-point attempts, one of the lowest percentages of any team in Division I. Their defensive numbers aren’t much better, as the Bears are 293rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Morgan State does a pretty poor job keeping opponents off the offensive glass, ranking near the bottom nationally in offensive rebounds allowed per possession. One thing Morgan State does do pretty well is turning over its opponents. That might be easier said than done against a Virginia team that turned it over just twice in College Park, both on offensive fouls.





3. The Bears don’t have one player averaging double figures in scoring.

Led offensively by a trio of guards who each average 8.7 points per contest, Morgan State has had some issues on that side of the floor. Freshman Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. has scored in double-figures three times this season, against Villanova, St. Francis (PA), and on Wednesday at George Mason. Devonish-Prince is also the team’s leader in assists, with 2.8 per game. Senior guard Tyler Streeter has been asked to play a bigger role this season after averaging no more than 4.3 points per game during his career with the Bears. This year, he has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts and has made six of his nine 3-point attempts. Junior guard Stanley Davis had his best game of the season at George Mason, scoring 15 points and snagging 12 rebounds and two steals in the close loss. The Bears also get scoring from freshman guards Isaiah Burke and Mailk Miller and their one big man of note, 6-foot-7 junior forward David Syfax.



