Virginia comes in at 6-0 on the year having won its sixth-straight regular-season tournament last week when the Hoos won the Battle 4 Atlantis. They'll be putting a 24-game winning streak in November on the line tonight at the Xfinity Center against the Terps, a team that has plenty of talent and is coming off a big win last week despite not playing in any holiday events.





1. Maryland has had decent results since leaving the ACC.

UMd's final ACC game in 2014 was a home overtime win over then ACC regular-season champion and eventual ACC Tournament champion Virginia, the last time the two programs would meet as conference rivals. Since then, UVa's trajectory as a program is well-documented. The Cavaliers have gone 110-26 since the Terps left the conference and have won two more ACC regular season titles and a conference tournament title as well. So what became of the Terrapins in the Big Ten? In the four years since leaving the conference, Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament three times, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2016. Players like Melo Trimble, Jake Layman, and Diamond Stone helped the Terps become a competitive program in their new league, though they’ve still yet to break through and truly compete for a conference title. Last year was the worst season for the Terps since leaving the ACC, having an injury-plagued 19-13 campaign that ended with a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. UVa and Maryland did meet once since the Terps departed the league, with the Hoos beating Maryland 76-65 in College Park as part of the ACC/B1G Challenge.





2. And this year’s team could be one of Turgeon’s most-talented rosters.

After some tough sledding last year, it appears that the Terps are back on the right track heading into the new year. Maryland enters tonight’s game ranked and with a 6-0 record. Unlike most major-conference teams, UMd did not play in a destination holiday tournament, and the Terrapins have yet to play a top-100 KenPom team this year. Their most impressive win to date came on Friday when they blew-out a decent Marshall team that UVa will play next month, 104-67 at the Xfinity Center. But just because they have yet to be tested by an elite team doesn’t mean the Terps aren’t good themselves. Maryland ranks 28th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and has scored 80 or more points in each of its last four contests. The Terps are a very talented team, though they do lack experience. According to KenPom, Maryland has the fifth-youngest roster in Division I ahead of UCLA, Kentucky, UNC-Asheville, and Cal-State Northridge. Maryland’s typical rotation features five freshmen, two sophomores, and a junior.





3. UMd has a competent backcourt and a very dangerous frontcourt.

The Terrapins will play what is basically a three-guard, two-forward starting lineup on, though they do have pretty good size in the backcourt. Freshman point guard Eric Ayala and sophomore Darryl Morsell, both 6-foot-5, will start alongside veteran guard Anthony Cowan. Cowan is the team’s leader in points per game at 16.8 and assists with five per game. Typically a decent shooter, he is making just 28.7 percent of his 3s this season but his historical data shows that he’s capable of getting hot from beyond the arc. Morsell is more of a slasher than a shooter but has scored in double figures in each game this season. Ayala had his best game of the season on Friday against Marshall, with 20 points including five made 3-pointers on six attempts. Be is shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc this season, in large part because of that performance. Maryland’s forwards are going to be a tough matchup for any team this season. Sophomore Bruno Fernando has emerged as a legitimate pro prospect and is second on the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game. He has posted a pair of double-doubles this season, including an 18-point, 16-rebound effort against Marshall. As if one skilled big man isn’t tough to stop, Maryland have two of them. Freshman Jalen Smith, a player that Virginia recruited hard, has had an instant impact for the Terps. Averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, he has scored 10 points or more in every game and has recorded a pair of double-doubles as well. Smith has more of an outside game than Fernando, and will shoot a long-range jump shot every now and then, though he’s made just one of his seven 3-point tries this season.



