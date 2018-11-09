Things haven't been nearly as good for GW since these two programs last faced each other, though. That season was the last for Mike Lonergan, as the Colonials fired him in September 2016 amid an investigation into verbal abuse within the program. Maurice Joseph, who played his college ball at Vermont before being an assistant under Lonergan, was hired to be the full-time replacement. The team won 20 games with Joseph as the interim coach but followed that up with a 15-18 season last year.

Virginia (1-0) has not played the Colonials since the then sixth-ranked Hoos went to the Charles E. Smith Center three years ago and lost by five in that season's second game. The Cavaliers rattled off 11 straight wins thereafter and went on to make the Elite Eight that year.

After opening its 2018-2019 season with a thorough victory over Towson, No. 5 UVa sets its sights on another team from the DMV as the Wahoos get set to host George Washington on Sunday afternoon (2 p..m., ACCNE).





1. GW is in the midst of a rebuilding process.

As mentioned above, a lot has changed since George Washington upset UVa a few years ago. Not only have the Colonials changed coaches but the Cavaliers have seen a lot of success. Last year was GW's first losing season since 2012-13 and going into this season, the expectation was that the Colonials would once again struggle. They were picked 13th in the Atlantic-10 preseason poll, ahead of only Fordham. And so far, the preseason prognostications of a long season in Foggy Bottom have appeared correct. GW is 0-2 to start the year, dropping a pair of games to Stony Brook and Siena. Although both of those games were close, both opponents were ranked 200th or worse in KenPom coming into the game, and both were at home. The road ahead for GW doesn’t get any easier. After traveling to Charlottesville, the Colonials will face Michigan and then either South Carolina or Providence.





2. The Colonials have three double-figure scorers in the backcourt.

GW scored 74 points in its season-opening loss to Stony Brook and followed that up with a 61-point effort against Siena. Through two games, George Washington has had a balanced scoring attack, led by a trio of guards who pace the team in points per game. The leading scorer thus far is sophomore guard Justin Mazzulla, who has scored 13.5 points per game over an average of 35.5 minutes per contest. He had 18 points in Thursday night’s loss to Siena and has made three of his five 3-point attempts this year. Mazzulla is joined in the backcourt by Baltimore native Terry Nolan Jr, who had 17 points against Siena and was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-2, Nolan has done a great job on the glass, averaging 7.5 boards per game including nine on Thursday night. The team's third-leading scorer is junior point guard Armel Potter, who had a tough night against Siena but scored 21 points in the opener against Stony Brook.





3. GW has a pair of capable big men to watch as well.

The Colonials aren't the biggest team but they do have a pair of forwards in the starting lineup that are capable players. Junior forward Arnaldo Toro is the biggest player in the starting five at just 6-foot-8. A native of Puerto Rico, Toro has averaged a double-double over the first two games of the season, putting up 11 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He had a double-double in the season opener against Stony Brook and had three blocks as well. Toro has played about 85 percent of the team’s minutes this season and will be counted on to hold his own against a much bigger UVa frontcourt. Toro is joined by 6-foot-7 D.J. Williams, who is really more of a wing player than a traditional big man. A transfer from Illinois, Williams sat out the season opener after violating team rules but had eight points and three rebounds in the loss. Williams can play inside out and attempted four 3s against Siena, making one. GW will also play 6-foot-6 freshman Mezie Offurum at the 4 spot as well. With Williams suspended against Stony Brook, Offurum got the start and had 12 points and six boards over 40 minutes of game time.



