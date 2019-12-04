The Matchup



No. 5 Virginia (7-0) at Purdue (4-3) 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Normally, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge provides UVa (and other participants) an intriguing and challenging non-conference matchup before the exam and holiday breaks come around. But this particular game has an entirely different level of intrigue.

Virginia and Purdue, of course, played an epic one in the Elite Eight last March, which Cavalier fans won’t need a refresher on how it ended. The last-second pass from Kihei Clark to Mamadi Diakite sent the game to overtime as the Hoos won despite Carsen Edwards’ heroics. Tonight, the Boilermakers get a shot to avenge that loss and improve on their early season record with a signature win. Purdue has faced a daunting early schedule, facing four teams in the top 50 of the KenPom rankings. Back-to-back close losses to Texas and Marquette were followed up by three wins, including an impressive neutral-site triumph over VCU. The Boilermakers did lose their most recent game, falling to Florida State in overtime on Saturday night.



The Numbers



Despite those losses, the metrics still view Purdue as one of the nation’s best teams. The Boilermakers rank 13th in KenPom after starting the season ranked seventh. Matt Painter’s team is efficient on both ends of the floor, ranking 31st in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. Like Virginia, the Boilermakers play at a plodding pace, ranking 348th nationally in tempo (The Cavaliers are dead last at No. 353). On offense, Purdue uses its length in the frontcourt to crash the glass effectively: The Boilermakers rebound nearly 40 percent of their offensive rebound opportunities, which is fifth-best nationally. Like the Wahoos, they haven’t shot lights out early in the season from deep. They are making 31 percent of their 3-point attempts, and a cold shooting night would be a welcome change for the UVa after giving up a barrage of 3s to them last year. On defense, Purdue is one of the nation’s stingiest teams. Opponents haven’t found much success creating and knocking down open shots, and the Boilermakers rank in the top 35 nationally in effective field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage allowed. Purdue also blocks a good number of shots, which is no surprise given its group of talented bigs. Based on the numbers, tonight’s game could be a race to 50 points and should be played at a snail’s pace with very little offense in transition.



