Maryland Eastern Shore (2-3, MEAC) at No. 5 Virginia (4-0, ACC) 6 p.m., ACC Network

Following an impressive trip to Las Vegas that netted the Wahoos a pair of wins over ranked teams, UVa will return home to JPJ tonight to host Maryland Eastern Shore. Victories over Baylor and Illinois last weekend vaulted the Cavaliers to a Top-5 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 and confirmed preseason expectations that this team would be much improved from last season’s NIT finish. Tonight’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore will serve as a tune-up of sorts before the schedule gets tough once again next week. UVa travels to Michigan on Tuesday as part of the ACC/B1G Challenge and then opens ACC play next weekend against struggling Florida State. The Hoos host a solid JMU team at JPJ on December 6th before the exam break, after which they’ll have a major showdown with No. 2 Houston in Charlottesville. But before they can turn their attention to that difficult stretch of games, they’ll need to handle their business against the visiting Hawks tonight. UMES is 2-3 to start the season, with losses to ODU, Charlotte, and GW, the last of which was a competitive game. The Hawks are coming off a comfortable win over Marist on Tuesday and they also handled non-D1 Bryn Athyn earlier this month. In a conference that is almost always near the bottom of the efficiency rankings, Maryland Eastern Shore has typically been in the bottom half of the league. The Hawks went 11-16 last season, their first year with double-digit wins since 2017. UMES has never won its league and qualified for the NCAA Tournament and heading into this season was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team conference. UMES is led by 40-year old head coach Jason Crafton, who is technically in his fourth season as the team’s head coach, though they didn’t compete in 2020-21, opting not to compete during the season most impacted by COVID-19.

The Numbers

On paper, this looks like a very lopsided matchup. UMES comes in ranked 314th in KenPom, the lowest of any opponent the Cavaliers will face this season (though Albany is close at No. 309). On offense, the Hawks rank near the bottom nationally at 345th, averaging 61.5 points per game against D1 competition. They have struggled around the rim, with a 43 percent effective field-goal percentage, and making just 36.6 percent of their two-pointers, near the very bottom nationally. UMES has been able to knock down outside shots though, at 35.6 percent for the year. The Hawks share the ball pretty well, too, ranking 48th nationally in assists to made field goals ratio. Maryland Eastern Shore has played at a relatively fast pace, so they will have to adjust to Virginia’ methodical brand of basketball on Friday night. On defense, UMES ranks 240th nationally in efficiency. Its greatest strengths are creating turnovers, where the Hawks rank 123rd nationally on a per-possession basis, and defending the 3, with opponents making just 28.4 percent of their outside shots. They have done a great job creating live-ball turnovers leading to easy baskets, ranking 24th nationally in steal rate. The bad news for the Hawks is that they struggle to defend the rim, which could be a major problem against UVa. UMES’ opponents are making 59.7 percent of their two-point field goals, and the Hawks are at the very bottom nationally in block rate. Opponents also get to the line a lot, which could be another major issue against the No. 5- ranked Wahoos.

The Matchups

UMES gets most of its production from the backcourt. Senior guard Zion Styles leads the team in scoring with 12.8 points per contest, after scoring 10 points per game a year ago. Syles, a former JUCO player, has been hot from beyond the arc, making 57.1 percent of his 3-point tries. He is joined in the backcourt by fellow senior Da’Shawn Phillip, second on the team at 11 points per contest. Phillip was named second-team All-MEAC in the preseason, and has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including a 15-point effort against Marist on Tuesday. UMES’ other All-MEAC selection was senior guard Nathanial Pollard, who played his high school ball at Highland Springs. Pollard is scoring 9.8 per game this season and is his team’s top rebounder at 7.6 per contest. Given their statistical profile, it should not be much of a surprise that the Hawks don’t have a formidable frontcourt to speak of. According to KenPom’s depth chart data, Syles, who is 6-foot-3, has spent most of his time at the power forward spot, with Pollard (6-foot-5) the de-facto center. UMES does have a pair of 6-foot-7 forwards that play in Kohen Thompson and Troy Hupstead, but neither of them are particularly impactful scorers and neither play more than 19 minutes per game. That may have to change against UVa, however.

The Outlook

This is a game that UVa should win comfortably. UMES showed in its win on Tuesday that it might not be one of the worst teams in D1, but given what we’ve seen from them, the Wahoos should avoid being truly challenged deep into the game. The Hawks did play one team similar to UVa earlier this season when they were dominated by Ron Sanchez’s Charlotte team 80-47. Tonight’s game should be a similar win for the Cavaliers. This is also a game that could provide an opportunity for players like Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Taine Murray to get extended playing time if the Hoos can get out to a big lead. That experience could prove valuable in the weeks to come, when the competition level goes up significantly.

The Pick:

UMES 53

No. 5 UVa 82