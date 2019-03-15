Given the way the first meeting between these two teams went earlier this season, it's fair to expect tonight's semifinal to go very differently than that blowout went in Charlottesville more than two months ago.

The Cavaliers (29-2) fell behind by as many as six before storming back to take care of the Wolfpack yesterday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Noles had to survive a tough test from Virginia Tech that took overtime to decide.

After beating NC State on Thursday to advance to its fifth semifinal in the past six years of this event, No. 1-seeded UVa will square off against No. 4-seeded Florida State tonight with an appearance in the ACC Tournament championship game on the line (7 p.m., ESPN/Raycom).





1. FSU outlasted Virginia Tech and set up the semifinal matchup with UVa.

After grabbing a comfortable lead in the first half, the Noles found themselves in a battle with No. 5-seeded Virginia Tech and needed a 3 in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. In its second overtime game against the Hokies in just over a week, Florida State pulled ahead for good in the final seconds when a Terance Mann runner gave the Noles a 65-63 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Florida State got a team-high 14 points from guard Devin Vassell, including the game-tying 3 prior to the extra fram. Mann was the only other Seminole in double figures, finishing with 10. FSU didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in the quarterfinal win but took good care of it, turning the ball over just four times in the overtime victory.





2. Virginia coasted by FSU in the ACC opener, the only regular season meeting.

UVa opened up league play against Florida State and made a statement in that one. Both teams were ranked in the Top 10 at the time but the Hoos turned the game into a lopsided affair by the half. The Cavaliers led by as many as 29 in the second half and beat the Seminoles 65-52. The game, of course, was much more lopsided than the final score would indicate, with the Seminoles tacking on a bunch of points late when UVa’s walk-ons and reserves struggled to take care of the ball. Kyle Guy led the Hoos with 21 points and Braxton Key had his best game as a Cavalier, going for 20 points off the bench. FSU didn’t have a single scorer in double figures and turned the ball over 16 times in the early-January loss in Charlottesville.





3. Florida State has several of the more underrated players in the conference.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton joked earlier this week that his team didn’t have representatives on any of the three All-ACC teams and how it seemed like those who cover the league weren’t paying much attention to his fourth-placed squad. And Hamilton is right, he does have some players that are perhaps undervalued in the overall ACC landscape. Big man Mfiondu Kabengele was the one Seminole who did receive recognition, named ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He is Florida State’s leading scorer on the season, averaging 13.1 points per contest. Mann is the best scorer in the backcourt, averaging 11.5 points per game, and is oddly the team’s leading rebounder with 6.4 boards per game despite the fact that the Seminoles have plenty of size in the frontcourt. Florida State has balanced scoring overall and can rely on guards Vassell, Trent Forrest, M.J. Walker, and Phil Cofer, while not being reliant on any one player to carry the load.



