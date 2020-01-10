The Opponent

Syracuse (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at No. 18 Virginia (11-3, 3-1) 4 p.m., ESPN

For the first time this season UVa has a repeat opponent ahead, as the Cavaliers get set to host Syracuse tomorrow afternoon. Virginia opened its season at the Carrier Dome on November 6th, besting the Orange in a 48-34 defensive struggle. Kihei Clark posted his first career double-double, with 10 points and 11 boards, as the Cavaliers won despite turning it over 16 times. Both teams struggled shooting the basketball, with the Orange going a woeful 13-for-55 from the floor. Since that loss, Syracuse has won eight of its 14 games and has never really gotten going. The Orange went 7-4 in non-conference play without a single signature win. Colgate and North Florida, ranked 124th and 171st in KenPom respectively, were the only two Top-200 teams the Orange beat in non-league play. Heading into this rematch, Syracuse has lost league games to UVa, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech, all of which came in the Carrier Dome. The Orange won their lone ACC road game, destroying Georgia Tech 97-63 in Atlanta, in what was easily the team’s best performance of the season to date.



The Numbers

Syracuse ranks 70th in KenPom heading into this game, which is ninth-best among ACC teams. And while Virginia fans no doubt remember Syracuse’s terrible offensive showing against the Wahoos, the offense is significantly better than UVa’s at this point. Ranking 36th nationally in offensive efficiency, the Orange have done a decent job shooting the basketball and have by and large avoided costly turnovers. Syracuse shoots 36.3 percent from 3 as a team, which is 58th nationally. Relying heavily on making 3s, nearly half of its attempts come from behind the line. The Orange also do a great job sharing the ball, ranking third nationally in assists per made field goal. On defense, Jim Boeheim’s famous 2-3 zone hasn’t been as effective as usual. The Orange rank 124th in defensive efficiency, and their biggest area of weakness is allowing offensive rebounds at a high clip. Opponents have struggled to shoot against the zone, which is relatively normal. Opponents are making just 30.8 percent of 3-point attempts and 47.5 percent on their twos. In addition, 51 percent of all shots against the Orange are 3-pointers, which is the highest percentage in the nation.



The Matchups