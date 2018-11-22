Preview: Storyline abound as UVa and Tech meet for the 100th time
In what marks the 100th time these two teams have played in this rivalry, Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off tomorrow afternoon in Blacksburg in a game that seems rife with storylines and plenty of emotion (3:30 p.m., ABC).
UVa (7-4, 4-3 ACC) comes into this annual showdown with a better record than Tech (4-6, 3-4) as the Hokies try to claw their way back to bowl eligibility. It will take not only a victory over the Wahoos but also too a win over Marshall next week (in a game that will only be played if needed) for VT to continue its 25-year bowl streak.
The Cavaliers have an opportunity to not only win in Lane Stadium for the first time since 1998 but they also have a chance to end both Tech's bowl streak and the 14-year losing streak in the Clash for the Commonwealth Cup.
Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 3-4 ACC)
Head coach: Justin Fuente, seventh season (49-36, 23-14 in three seasons at VT)
Series: VT leads the all-time series 57-37-5.
Last Meeting: The Hokies beat the Cavaliers 10-0 in Charlottesville last season.
Three Points on VT's Offense
-- The Hokies run a multiple offense that is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, the exact same as their average a year ago when they won nine games. In fact, outside of its 62-point performance against William & Mary, Tech has consistently scored between 21 and 31 points in almost all of their games. The Hokies had their lowest offensive output of the season on Saturday, when they put up 14 points in the loss to Miami with none of them coming after halftime. They have had a balanced game plan on offense, with 392 rush attempts and 338 pass attempts. Tech has done a pretty good job avoiding turnovers with just seven interceptions and five fumbles lost (on 16 total fumbles) in 10 games. They haven’t been particularly good on 3rd down this season, converting just 37.8 percent of their attempts (86th-best nationally) but conversely, the Hokies have done a good job finishing drives with touchdowns: Of Tech’s 27 red-zone scores on 30 opportunities, the Hokies have scored 22 touchdowns. That red-zone touchdown conversion rate of 73.3 percent is 14th best nationally.
-- Virginia Tech lost starting quarterback Josh Jackson to a broken leg in the loss at ODU, and Kansas transfer Ryan Willis has taken command of the Hokies offense in his place. Willis, who is a similar style of QB, has done a pretty nice job filling in this season. In seven starts and nine total games played, he has thrown for 1,986 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Willis will scramble from time to time as well as go with some designed quarterback runs. In the passing game, he has several players to get the ball to. Sophomore receiver Damon Hazelton has been the breakout star this year, with team highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (745), and receiving touchdowns (eight). The Ball State transfer will likely match up with Bryce Hall quite a bit tomorrow afternoon. Hazelton will be counted on, with the Tech wide receiver group already thin. Junior receiver Eric Kumah (34 receptions, five TDs) and Hezekiah Grimsley (25 receptions) both missed Saturday’s game against Miami with injuries and their status is unknown for the UVa game. To make matters worse, receiver Sean Savoy transferred out of the program earlier this week. That means that freshman Tre Turner and tight end Dalton Keene will probably be counted on in Tech’s passing game, especially if Kumah or Grimlsey aren’t able to go.
-- In the running game, Tech has leaned on senior Steven Peoples to carry the load. He is the only VT rusher to play in all 10 games this season and has accounted for 116 of Tech’s 392 rush attempts. Peoples has 586 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season, averaging just over five yards per carry. Before this season, he was largely a compliment to other running backs but he did receive 22 carries for 71 yards against the Cavaliers in last season’s win at Scott Stadium. Fellow running back Deshawn McClease would be a factor if healthy but the sophomore hasn’t played since the loss to Boston College nearly three weeks ago.
Three Points on the Hokies D
-- Tech’s offense hasn’t been perfect but the defense has had a far bigger drop off this season, which has been a big part of the drop off in wins. Bud Foster’s group is allowing 31.7 points per contest and has allowed 49, 31, 52, and 38 points in their previous four games. After allowing just three points to FSU and 17 to William & Mary, the warts on defense really came out in the 49-35 loss to ODU, when Tech’s defense looked hapless in its attempts to stop an 0-3 Monarchs team on their backup quarterback. There is an obvious reason for the defensive issues this season: attrition. Tech lost a bunch of starters in the off-season, some expected and some not. Tremaine Edmunds and Tim Settle declared for the NFL Draft early, and joined departing seniors like Brandon Facyson, Terrell Edmunds, and Greg Stroman who were already on their way out the door. Then came the rash of dismissals including Adonis Alexander, who ended up going to the NFL in the supplemental draft, and Trevon Hill, who was kicked off the team after the ODU loss. On top of all those departures, there have been a slew of injuries, like the season-ending one suffered by defensive lineman Houshun Gaines in the loss to Pittsburgh. All of that has added up to a long season for Tech’s defense that has included a lot of mistakes and back-breaking plays allowed by inexperienced players forced into action.
-- The defensive front has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks in large part because of the number of fresh faces. A familiar one is senior Ricky Walker, who will wear the No. 25 jersey for Tech on Friday in his last game at Lane Stadium. Walker, the younger brother of former Cavalier Rijo Walker, has 36 tackles and just one sack on the season but is a dependable playmaker up front. He is joined on the defensive line by sophomores Emmanuel Belmar and Jarrod Hewitt, as well as freshman TyJuan Garbutt who has shown some flashes of ability when forced into action. At linebacker, Tech has a potential breakout star in Dax Hollifield, a true freshman. He has 44 tackles and two sacks on the year and had his best game to date against Miami, with three tackles for loss. He is joined at linebacker by sophomore Rayshard Ashby, who leads the team in tackles this year. Ashby had 14 stops in Saturday’s loss to Miami, which almost matched his 15-tackle game against Duke in September.
-- In the secondary, Tech got some good news on the injury front last week when cornerback Bryce Watts returned against Miami after missing the Pitt game. He is one of several young DBs that have had to step up and play big roles this year as the Hokies replace several departing starters. Sophomore Caleb Farley was moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the offseason and has two interceptions on the year. Junior defensive back Jovonn Quillen is ninth on the team in tackles with 31, and another former wide receiver, Divine Deablo, has 45 stops on the season. Veterans Khalil Ladler and Reggie Floyd are two of the top performers in the secondary. Floyd is second on the team in tackles with 70 and has two interceptions while Ladler is third on the team in tackles with 52. While Tech has lost a lot in the secondary from last year’s team, its pass defense is further along than its run defense at this point.
UVa's Path to Victory
