In what marks the 100th time these two teams have played in this rivalry, Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off tomorrow afternoon in Blacksburg in a game that seems rife with storylines and plenty of emotion (3:30 p.m., ABC). UVa (7-4, 4-3 ACC) comes into this annual showdown with a better record than Tech (4-6, 3-4) as the Hokies try to claw their way back to bowl eligibility. It will take not only a victory over the Wahoos but also too a win over Marshall next week (in a game that will only be played if needed) for VT to continue its 25-year bowl streak. The Cavaliers have an opportunity to not only win in Lane Stadium for the first time since 1998 but they also have a chance to end both Tech's bowl streak and the 14-year losing streak in the Clash for the Commonwealth Cup.



Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 3-4 ACC) Head coach: Justin Fuente, seventh season (49-36, 23-14 in three seasons at VT) Series: VT leads the all-time series 57-37-5. Last Meeting: The Hokies beat the Cavaliers 10-0 in Charlottesville last season.



Three Points on VT's Offense



-- The Hokies run a multiple offense that is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, the exact same as their average a year ago when they won nine games. In fact, outside of its 62-point performance against William & Mary, Tech has consistently scored between 21 and 31 points in almost all of their games. The Hokies had their lowest offensive output of the season on Saturday, when they put up 14 points in the loss to Miami with none of them coming after halftime. They have had a balanced game plan on offense, with 392 rush attempts and 338 pass attempts. Tech has done a pretty good job avoiding turnovers with just seven interceptions and five fumbles lost (on 16 total fumbles) in 10 games. They haven’t been particularly good on 3rd down this season, converting just 37.8 percent of their attempts (86th-best nationally) but conversely, the Hokies have done a good job finishing drives with touchdowns: Of Tech’s 27 red-zone scores on 30 opportunities, the Hokies have scored 22 touchdowns. That red-zone touchdown conversion rate of 73.3 percent is 14th best nationally.

-- Virginia Tech lost starting quarterback Josh Jackson to a broken leg in the loss at ODU, and Kansas transfer Ryan Willis has taken command of the Hokies offense in his place. Willis, who is a similar style of QB, has done a pretty nice job filling in this season. In seven starts and nine total games played, he has thrown for 1,986 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Willis will scramble from time to time as well as go with some designed quarterback runs. In the passing game, he has several players to get the ball to. Sophomore receiver Damon Hazelton has been the breakout star this year, with team highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (745), and receiving touchdowns (eight). The Ball State transfer will likely match up with Bryce Hall quite a bit tomorrow afternoon. Hazelton will be counted on, with the Tech wide receiver group already thin. Junior receiver Eric Kumah (34 receptions, five TDs) and Hezekiah Grimsley (25 receptions) both missed Saturday’s game against Miami with injuries and their status is unknown for the UVa game. To make matters worse, receiver Sean Savoy transferred out of the program earlier this week. That means that freshman Tre Turner and tight end Dalton Keene will probably be counted on in Tech’s passing game, especially if Kumah or Grimlsey aren’t able to go.

-- In the running game, Tech has leaned on senior Steven Peoples to carry the load. He is the only VT rusher to play in all 10 games this season and has accounted for 116 of Tech’s 392 rush attempts. Peoples has 586 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season, averaging just over five yards per carry. Before this season, he was largely a compliment to other running backs but he did receive 22 carries for 71 yards against the Cavaliers in last season’s win at Scott Stadium. Fellow running back Deshawn McClease would be a factor if healthy but the sophomore hasn’t played since the loss to Boston College nearly three weeks ago.



Three Points on the Hokies D