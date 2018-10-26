After picking up wins over Miami and then Duke, UVa's unexpected quest for a Coastal Division crown continues tomorrow afternoon in Charlottesville as the Wahoos open up a three-game homestand with a matchup against North Carolina (12:20 p.m., Raycom). The Tar Heels (15, 1-3 ACC) come in after having lost a pair of brutal games, first at home to Virginia Tech and then on the road at Syracuse. Had those decisions played out differently, this edition of the South's Oldest Rivalry would feel markedly different. This Carolina team isn't nearly as good as some of the recent editions but there's still a lot of talent on the roster even if Larry Fedora and his coaching staff, amid a flurry of suspensions and injuries that understandably have had a big impact, haven't been able to get it all pointing in the same direction for much of the 2018 season.





North Carolina Tar Heels (1-5, 1-3 ACC) Head coach: Larry Fedora, 11th year (78-58 overall, 44-39 in seven years at UNC) Series: Carolina leads the all-time series 63-55-4. Last Meeting: The Cavaliers beat the Heels 20-14 in Chapel Hill last year.



Three Points on UNC's Offense



-- Fedora is known for being an innovative offensive coach but for the second year in a row the Tar Heels have struggled on that side of the ball. In his first five seasons in Chapel Hill, the offense never scored fewer than 32 points per game and averaged better than 40 points per game in two of those years. Carolina usually leaned on a pass-heavy attack with good quarterback play and excellent wide receivers as well as several running backs who could carry the load but also contribute in the pass game. But UNC struggled to find consistency last year and averaged just 26 points per game in route to a 3-9 season. This year, the offensive struggles have continued as the Tar Heels have averaged just 23.3 points per game and have struggled to find consistency. When asked on Monday what has contributed to UNC’s woes on offense after five great seasons, Fedora said simply that the Tar Heels aren’t taking care of the football. Carolina has lost seven fumbles this season; only 13 teams in the nation have lost more, and each of them has played at least one more game than the Heels. Only seven teams nationally have a worse turnover margin than UNC (-8) and one of them is a team the Tar Heels lost to (ECU). Carolina has also struggled on 3rd down, converting just 31.6 percent of its attempts, 125th nationally. The offensive line has been a bright spot, allowing the Heels to average 5.1 yards per carry on the ground and helping avoid sacks. UNC has allowed just eight sacks all year, good for 17th nationally.

-- Part of the issue Carolina’s offense has had with consistency can be attributed to its inconsistency in the passing game. That starts at quarterback, where UNC has tired a little bit of everything but has had very mixed results. Presumed starter Chazz Surratt was one of the players given a four-game suspension for violating NCAA rules this summer and junior Nathan Elliott was called upon to start the season in his place. Surratt eventually returned against Miami but struggled, and was eventually injured and is now out for the season. Elliott has played in all six games this season and has thrown for 1,241 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. All four of those interceptions came in the season opener against Cal and since then he has done a better job avoiding those costly turnovers, though he did have a three-fumble game at Miami in a blowout loss. Elliott’s two best games came against Pittsburgh and Syracuse, when he exceeded 300 yards passing and threw a pair of touchdowns in both games. Not coincidentally, those were UNC’s best two offensive performances of the year. On the flipside, he has been held under 200 yards in three of his six appearances and Carolina failed to break 20 points in each game. Elliott should get the nod on Saturday but Fedora has made it clear that he isn’t afraid to play one of his younger quarterbacks if his junior starter struggles.

-- Though the offense hasn’t been as explosive this year there are still plenty of weapons around Elliott that can make big plays. In the passing game, junior wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams is a player to watch. Ratliff-Williams was Carolina’s top receivers last season and has caught 25 passes for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns this year. UVa did a good job defending Ratliff-Williams last fall, holding him to just one catch for 12 yards. Sophomore receiver Dazz Newsome has flashed some serious playmaking ability this season and his speed was on full display in Saturday’s double-overtime loss at Syracuse. The Hampton native hauled in seven receptions for 90 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season but had an even bigger impact on special teams. Newsome had a long punt return for a touchdown against the Orange and is a dangerous player that UVa will need to account for both defensively and on special teams. Elliott will also target tight end Carl Tucker, who had 123 yards in the loss to Virginia Tech two weeks ago. On the ground, Carolina has one of the better rushing attacks that the Cavaliers will face this season. Ohio State transfer Antonio Williams and Michael Carter will split the carries for Carolina and both have been efficient ball carriers through the first half of the season. Williams, a junior, leads the team in rushing with 424 yards on 65 carries and has accounted for four of Carolina’s seven rushing touchdowns. After missing the first two games of the season, Carter, a sophomore, has bounced back with 292 yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.12 yards per attempt. He had a career day against the Hoos last year, rushing 13 times for 157 yards and two scores. He has had issues with fumbles, however, which could lead to Williams getting more of the touches on Saturday.



Three Points on the Tar Heel D