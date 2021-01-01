CavsCorner - Preview: Top-25 matchup on tap between Hokies and Hoos

Preview: Top-25 matchup on tap between Hokies and Hoos
The Opponent
No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 23 UVa (5-2, 1-0)
2 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia won its ACC opener on Wednesday night at Notre Dame in a bounce-back effort after a rough outing against Gonzaga on Saturday. The Cavaliers went to South Bend and led wire-to-wire in a 66-57 victory, their 13th-straight win in ACC openers.
Tomorrow the Wahoos will face another tough ACC test when rival Virginia Tech comes to JPJ.
It’s fair to say that the Hokies have outperformed their preseason expectations to this point. Heading into this weekend’s clash, Tech is 8-1 and ranked 24th by the Associated Press, winners of four straight. Virginia Tech earned a big upset win over Villanova early in the season and already has two ACC wins under its belt, beating Clemson and Miami at home. The lone loss was a 20-point no-show effort against Penn State in Blacksburg, which seems like an outlier when looking at the rest of Tech’s resume.
Virginia swept the Hokies last year in Mike Young’s first season at the helm. The Cavaliers destroyed them 65-39 at JPJ in a rare blowout win before coming out on top in a nail biter at Cassell Coliseum, with a Kihei Clark last-second shot delivering the big road win.
The Hokies finished 16-16 in what was a transition year, and were picked 11th in the ACC preseason poll heading into this campaign.
The Numbers
Virginia Tech is 41st in the KenPom ratings, which feels a little low for a ranked team with an 8-1 record, a pair of ACC wins, and a triumph over Villanova.
The Hokies are solid but not elite on either end of the floor so far. Their offense ranks 37th in efficiency and is a top-100 team in most categories. They are one of the slower-tempo teams in the ACC, so possessions will likely be at a premium in Saturday’s contest. Tech is shooting 36.5 percent from deep, ranking 74th nationally, and 52.6 percent on two pointers, 92nd-best in the country. The Hokies shoot a good number of 3s, with 43 percent of their attempts coming from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech also does a solid job on the offensive glass, is fairly decent at taking care of the basketball, and gets to the line quite a bit.
On defense, Tech ranks 46th nationally in efficiency. While the Hokies do a good job on the offensive glass, they also allow very few opportunities for opponents to get second-chance points. Teams are shooting 34.4 percent from 3 and 47.1 percent from two, which are relatively average numbers. Like UVa, Tech’s defense isn’t built around creating turnovers and cashing in with run-outs. Tech is 200th nationally in turnovers forced per possession and 285th nationally in steal rate. Opponents do well against Tech when they move the ball effectively, with nearly half of Tech’s points allowed coming on plays involving an assist from the other team.
The Matchups
Unlike most teams, Virginia Tech is led on offense by a big man. Forward Keve Aluma transferred to VT from Wofford, following his coach when he took the Hokies’ job. Aluma sat out last year but has made an immediate impact in nine games played this season. He leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game and in rebounds with 6.7 boards per. Aluma can post up opponents but also step out and shoot, making him a tough matchup for the pack-line. He has knocked down 39.1 percent of his 3-point tries this season and after struggling to stop Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski on Wednesday UVa will need to prioritize slowing down Aluma in Saturday’s game.
In the backcourt, Tech has a number of young players who took their lumps last season but have shown steady improvement. Returners Nahiem Alleyne, Tyrece Radford, and Jalen Cone are all averaging double figures this season, combining for 32.2 points per game. Alleyne and Cone have been solid outside shooters, while Radford is more of a bruiser.
The Hokies also have veteran guard Wabisse Bede back and he has had plenty of spars with Clark during their respective careers. Delaware transfer wing Justyn Mutts has been a nice addition as well, and his 15-point, nine-rebound effort on Tuesday helped the Hokies hold off a rally to beat Miami at home.
The Outlook
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news