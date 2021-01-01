CavsCorner - Preview: Top-25 matchup on tap between Hokies and Hoos

The Opponent



No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 23 UVa (5-2, 1-0) 2 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia won its ACC opener on Wednesday night at Notre Dame in a bounce-back effort after a rough outing against Gonzaga on Saturday. The Cavaliers went to South Bend and led wire-to-wire in a 66-57 victory, their 13th-straight win in ACC openers. Tomorrow the Wahoos will face another tough ACC test when rival Virginia Tech comes to JPJ. It’s fair to say that the Hokies have outperformed their preseason expectations to this point. Heading into this weekend’s clash, Tech is 8-1 and ranked 24th by the Associated Press, winners of four straight. Virginia Tech earned a big upset win over Villanova early in the season and already has two ACC wins under its belt, beating Clemson and Miami at home. The lone loss was a 20-point no-show effort against Penn State in Blacksburg, which seems like an outlier when looking at the rest of Tech’s resume. Virginia swept the Hokies last year in Mike Young’s first season at the helm. The Cavaliers destroyed them 65-39 at JPJ in a rare blowout win before coming out on top in a nail biter at Cassell Coliseum, with a Kihei Clark last-second shot delivering the big road win. The Hokies finished 16-16 in what was a transition year, and were picked 11th in the ACC preseason poll heading into this campaign.



The Numbers



Virginia Tech is 41st in the KenPom ratings, which feels a little low for a ranked team with an 8-1 record, a pair of ACC wins, and a triumph over Villanova. The Hokies are solid but not elite on either end of the floor so far. Their offense ranks 37th in efficiency and is a top-100 team in most categories. They are one of the slower-tempo teams in the ACC, so possessions will likely be at a premium in Saturday’s contest. Tech is shooting 36.5 percent from deep, ranking 74th nationally, and 52.6 percent on two pointers, 92nd-best in the country. The Hokies shoot a good number of 3s, with 43 percent of their attempts coming from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech also does a solid job on the offensive glass, is fairly decent at taking care of the basketball, and gets to the line quite a bit. On defense, Tech ranks 46th nationally in efficiency. While the Hokies do a good job on the offensive glass, they also allow very few opportunities for opponents to get second-chance points. Teams are shooting 34.4 percent from 3 and 47.1 percent from two, which are relatively average numbers. Like UVa, Tech’s defense isn’t built around creating turnovers and cashing in with run-outs. Tech is 200th nationally in turnovers forced per possession and 285th nationally in steal rate. Opponents do well against Tech when they move the ball effectively, with nearly half of Tech’s points allowed coming on plays involving an assist from the other team.



The Matchups