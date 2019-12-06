Preview: UNC and UVa to meet following blowout losses by both
The Opponent
No. 7 North Carolina (6-2, 1-0 ACC) at No. 5 UVa (7-1, 1-0)
4 p.m., ACCN
In Sunday’s matchup between top-10 teams and conference rivals, both the Cavaliers and Tar Heels limp in after blowout losses in the ACC/B1G Challenge. Virginia fans had to cover their eyes during a 69-40 drubbing at Purdue, and just a couple of hours later North Carolina ran out the clock on a lopsided loss of its own, a 74-49 setback at home against Ohio State.
That loss was Carolina’s second in three games, with a good win over Oregon sandwiched in between defeats to Michigan and the Buckeyes. UNC comes to Charlottesville with a 6-2 record overall, and like the Hoos, are already 1-0 in ACC play. North Carolina opened the season with a league win over Notre Dame, pulling away in the second half for a 76-65 victory over the Irish.
In a series that has historically been dominated by the Tar Heels, Virginia has done damage of late. The Cavaliers won the only meeting last season in Chapel Hill after beating the Heels in both the regular season and ACC Tournament title game in 2018. In fact, UVa has won the last four in the series, six of the last eight, and seven of the previous 10. North Carolina hasn’t come into Charlottesville and won since Feb. 25, 2012 in a game that featured Mike Scott and Tyler Zeller.
The Numbers
Both Virginia and UNC took big hits in the efficiency department with their losses on Wednesday night. UVa is now 10th in the KenPom’s rankings, its lowest mark since the beginning of the 2017-2018 season. Carolina took a tumble as well, dropping from 10th to 24th after the 25 point loss in the Smith Center. UNC is now falling below elite on both ends of the floor, ranking 28th in offensive efficiency and 30th on defense. As always, the Tar Heels do an excellent job crashing the glass and creating second chance points. They are sixth nationally at offensive rebounding percentage, creating a second chance on 38.5 percent of their opportunities. Like Virginia, UNC has struggled to hit from virtually everywhere on the floor: The Heels shoot 30.3 percent from deep (259th best in the country) and 44.8 percent from two (285th).
On defense UNC hasn’t been bad but not elite either. The Tar Heels are near the bottom nationally in creating turnovers, and rarely force steals. Their interior defense has been one of their strengths, allowing opponents to make just 42.5 percent of attempts around the rim. As always, UNC will look to push tempo on Sunday afternoon, which will clash with Virginia’s pace, currently the slowest in the country. UNC is 85th in adjusted tempo, averaging 16.1 seconds per possession. Those numbers are down considerably from last year, when the Heels played at a breakneck pace with Coby White at point guard, and were 6th nationally in tempo, with their average possession lasting 14.6 seconds.
The Matchups
UNC will likely be short handed on Sunday, as freshman forward and Richmond native Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury against Ohio State on Wednesday. Roy Williams said after the game that Bacot should be out for a while and the Tar Heels will have to shuffle some of their minutes to replace him. Bacot was off to a great start to his freshman season, averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 8.9 boards per game. Expect Carolina to lean heavily on veteran forward Garrison Brooks who, like Bacot, is a solid interior presence. In his expanded role this year, Brooks is averaging 12.3 points and 8.1 boards per game.
For Virginia fans that haven’t seen the Tar Heels in action this season, UNC has a lot of new faces and therefore doesn’t particularly resemble last year’s group. The player to watch is freshman sensation Cole Anthony, who has been dynamic for the Heels at point guard. Anthony averages a team-best 20 points per game with 6.6 boards and 3.9 assists as well. He has had four 20+ point scoring efforts and is a threat from distance, making 37.5 percent of his 3. How effective Virginia can be at slowing down the rookie guard who will be experiencing the pack-line for the first time will go a long way towards determining Sunday’s outcome.
Carolina also leans on a pair of grad transfers and a veteran guard who had a limited role in previous seasons. UNC was aggressive on the transfer market after losing several players to the NBA, adding both Justin Pierce from William & Mary and Christian Keeling from Charleston Southern. Pierce, known as a good shooter with the Tribe, is scoring 7.0 points per contest in 21 minutes, though his hot shooting hasn’t quite traveled to Chapel Hill from Williamsburg yet. Keeling, meanwhile, was the top scorer for Charleston Southern and is now averaging 5.0 points per contest for the Tar Heels. Finally, Brandon Robinson has seen a major uptick in minutes and has been an important piece. After playing just 11.8 minutes per game as a junior, Robinson is getting 30 minutes per game this year and has increased his scoring average from 3.4 to 10.8 per game, after missing the first four contests of the season.
The Outlook
