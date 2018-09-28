Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 07:15:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Preview: UVa and NC State set to face off in old-school ACC clash

F8vlh35eyntcynyh6obp
State's passing game will be by far the toughest UVa faces all season.
Getty Images
Justin Ferber • CavsCorner.com
Senior Staff Writer

UVa has started the league schedule at 1-0 following its 27-3 win over Louisville, an unexpectedly easy conference win. One could make an argument that it felt in some ways, including the final sco...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}