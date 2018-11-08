The Cavaliers will look to bounce back as they close out both there non-conference slate and their home 2018 schedule this weekend whe UVa hosts in-state foe Liberty on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m., RSN). Virginia (6-3) is still alive in the hunt for the Coastal Division and will be paying very close attention to what happens around the ACC this weekend despite stepping out of league play. But if the Wahoos are going to close strong, they'll have to overcome some injury woes. Not only did they lose Malcolm Cook for the rest of the season following his medical retirement from football this week but Bronco Mendenhall said on his radio show Wednesday night that UVa would be without DE Mandy Alonso for the remainder of the season following his injury against Pitt last week. Further, it sounds like the status of DBs Juan Thornhill, Joey Blount, and Brenton Nelson remains very much up in the air.





Liberty Flames (4-4) Head coach: Turner Gill (70-82 overall, 45-33 at Liberty) Series: This is the first meeting between the two programs.



Three Points on Liberty's Offense



-- Liberty doesn’t have as much talent as most of the teams that UVa will face this season, but its offense is highly productive. The Flames are averaging 36.9 points per game as they transition to the FBS level from the FCS ranks. Liberty is 26th in the nation in scoring offense and has scored 40 or more points in five of its eight games. LU is also ninth nationally in passing offense, with 323.9 yards per contest through the air. The Flames have converted on 42.1 percent of their 3rd-down attempts and have nine 4th-down conversions on the year on 16 attempts. They do turn the ball over a decent amount with nearly two turnovers per game (15 on the season).

-- The offense is built around their passing game, which is led by third-year starter Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert. He throws the ball 40 times per game and has completed 55.9 percent of his attempts. The junior signal caller has thrown for 2,528 yards on the season and is looking to have 3,000-plus passing yards for the second consecutive year. Calvert has 18 touchdowns to 11 interceptions on the year and is coming off of a four-interception game last week in the triple-overtime loss at UMass. He has plenty of weapons to get the ball to in the passing game, none more prolific than junior receiver Anthony Gandy-Golden who is third nationally in receiving yards per game (120.6) with 51 receptions for 844 yards and nine touchdowns. Gandy-Golden’s nine TDs rank him eight nationally in that category, and all but one of the players in front of him on that list have played two more games. Liberty also has several other threats in the passing game, notably D.J. Stubbs and B.J. Farrow. Stubbs is second on the team with 41 receptions and is averaging 70.6 receiving yards per game. Farrow, meanwhile, has 27 catches on the year and is second on the team in touchdown receptions with four.

-- The passing game is their bread and butter but the Flames have had some success moving the ball on the ground as well. The running game hasn’t been nearly as effective or consistent as the passing game, and LU is averaging just 3.78 yards per carry. The Flames have had success scoring touchdowns on the ground, reaching the end zone on run plays 22 times. Liberty has a pair of backs that have eight rushing touchdowns each in Frankie Hickson and Peytton Pickett. Hickson has been the lead back, as he paces the team in rushing yards with 678 despite receiving just five carries in the first two games of the season. Pickett has eight touchdowns on 78 attempts, with 308 yards on the ground. Senior Kentroy Matthews, who started the season as the team’s lead back, returned last week after missing four straight games and had one carry for 12 yards. He did have 17 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, so the Flames could look to get him more involved in the coming weeks.



