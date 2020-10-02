CavsCorner - Preview: UVa heads to Death Valley to face No. 1 Clemson

Virginia waited a long time but finally started off its season last week with a 38-20 home win over Duke. The result was what the Cavaliers hoped for and now they turn their attention to a much taller task as they open their road slate tomorrow night. The trip to No. 1-ranked Clemson (8 p.m., ACC Network) will be their first trip to Death Valley since 2009.

No. 1 Clemson Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) Head Coach: Dabo Swinney Series: Clemson leads the all-time series 39-8-1 Last Meeting: The Tigers beat the Wahoos 62-17 in the 2019 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte



Clemson Offense



Performance: The Tigers have played a pair of games, and their offense hasn’t really had to break much of a sweat. They scored 37 in the opener at Wake Forest and followed it up with 49 against The Citadel, 42 of which came in the first half. Clemson got its backups into both of those games and the starters on offense have only played about five quarters of consequential game action over two games. Their offense brings back a good amount of talent from last year’s team that scored 62 points on Virginia. One key player gone is receiver Tee Higgins, who dominated the Cavaliers with nine catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the conference title game. Clemson also lost star receiver Justyn Ross to a season-ending injury in the offseason, likely ending his Tigers career before he heads to the NFL next year. Still, Clemson has Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the backfield with a group of uber-talented complementary players around them. The Tigers have been balanced thus far, with 79 runs and 63 pass attempts in their two blowout wins. They are averaging 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, with six rushing scores, and nearly 10 yards per attempt through the air. Despite playing backups a considerable amount in both games, Clemson’s 6.8 yards per play ranks 12th-best nationally. The Tigers have moved the ball well and haven’t shot themselves in the foot often either. They haven’t thrown an interception this year and have lost just one fumble despite putting four on the turf. They’ve converted 55.2 percent of their 3rd-down conversion attempts, which is the 11th-best rate nationally. And Clemson has been lethal in the red zone, scoring on all nine of its trips with eight touchdowns and one field goal.

Scheme: Everyone heaps praise on Clemson’s talented skill players but when watching the Tigers it’s evident a lot of the credit for their success should go to the scheme as well. With Lawrence behind center, Clemson runs an open shotgun formation most of the time, as seen below, with pistol looks mixed in as well. In the formation shown, the Tigers have four receivers split out, two on each side, and Etienne at running back, lined up a bit behind Lawrence to one side or the other. This alignment allows Clemson to open up the playbook and do a lot of interesting things with Etienne to set up the pass and run game. Clemson’s offense is largely predicated on making the defense respect everything in front of them. The Tigers can run the ball with the running back or quarterback, throw wide passes like tunnel screens, or go down the field. They simply have too many weapons for a defense to have to stop and when they start to add confusion and misdirection on top of that, it’s overwhelming for opponents.





The first play (below) is a simple draw to Etienne to the left. The Tigers have an excellent offensive line, which should come as no surprise, and they do a nice job giving their running back a good hole to run through. Once he’s through the line of scrimmage, Etienne can do the rest on his own, making defenders miss or running through them. This play doesn’t require extravagant design but its effectiveness sets up opportunities for the offense to counter the look.





The next play is only two snaps after the Etienne draw shown above. Clemson makes Wake Forest respect the inside draw to him and, as a result, nobody contains Lawrence, who keeps the ball and runs off tackle right. The result is one of the easiest touchdown’s he’ll ever score. And to make matters worse, Clemson used this exact same play, though this time faking right and having Lawrence keep left, on its next drive for another goal line touchdown.





The wide alignment for Etienne also allows him to drift out at the snap and catch a pass (37 receptions last year) or potentially a quick pitch. But on the play shown below, he’s simply an effective diversion. Lawrence fakes a quick pitch right to his running back, who draws the focus of both Wake linebackers in the middle of the field and both of their unblocked defensive ends. Watch as they all drift way too far to the right out of respect for Etienne, and vacate the middle of the field for an easy throw to the tight end. Duke gave Virginia some trouble last week throwing to the tight end down the middle, so the Hoos better be careful of a look similar to this on on Saturday.





Here, Clemson is in a pistol look, and a quick fake to Etienne proceeds a weakside roll-out for Lawrence. The defenders, having had Lawrence rush for two touchdowns on them already, take the bait and come up to stop the junior quarterback. All he has to do is make an effortless perfect throw over the defenders to an open receiver.





And finally, just when a defense thinks Etienne is being used as a decoy, Clemson pulls out a play like this one on 3rd and 10.





The Tigers simply have too many weapons and using basic concepts like draw plays to set up counter looks, and then counters off of those counter looks, puts a defensive coordinator in a bind. It leads to a lot of explosive plays and blown assignments. And even if your schemes work perfectly, Etienne can make players miss or Lawrence can drop a 50-yard throw to one of his former five-star receivers down the field.



Players to Watch



QB Trevor Lawrence





Simply put, Lawrence is the best quarterback in college football and one of the most impressive prospects in the sport’s history. He is the highest-graded QB so far this season in PFF’s numbers and is also the most accurate. In last year’s ACC title game, Lawrence threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns despite completing just 16 passes, taking advantage of a banged up UVa secondary struggling to cover his elite receivers downfield. No quarterback is perfect but Lawrence has been mistake free dating back almost a calendar year. His last interception thrown came in a 45-10 win at Louisville on October 19th. Since then? he’s thrown for 27 touchdowns without a turnover in 10 starts.





RB Travis Etienne



Etienne is arguably just as tough to stop as Lawrence, and few teams have been able to even keep him to pedestrian numbers. The senior back is averaging around 8 yards per carry for his career, and has 170 yards on 25 carries this season. Clemson has done a nice job spelling Etienne in its first two games and allowing him to be fresh this weekend and beyond. In the ACC title game last year, Etienne rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.





WR Amari Rodgers



We mentioned that Clemson lost quite a bit at wide receiver, but needless to say, the roster is still stacked with blue-chip weapons. It’s a small sample size, but Rodgers appears to be one of Lawrence’s top weapons with Ross and Higgins no longer around. He leads the team in catches with si, and in receiving yards with 134. His 22.3 yards per catch average, aided by his long TD grab seen above against The Citadel, underscores his ability to grab yards after the catch and also win on routes deep down the field.



The Clemson Defense



Performance: If Clemson’s offense has had an easy go of it through two games, the defense has struggled even less. The Tigers have allowed just one touchdown in two games and 6.5 points across them. Opponents are averaging just 3.76 yards per play against Brent Venables’ defense and have converted just eight of the 33 tries on 3rd down. All three scores allowed, two field goals and a touchdown against Wake, came on red-zone trips, so the Tigers defense has done a nice job limiting big plays as well. Against the pass, they have allowed just 22 completions on 49 attempts. Granted, The Citadel is a triple-option team that doesn’t throw the ball well, but limiting Wake to 50 percent of passes completed was a solid outing in the season opener. The Tigers have forced just one interception through their first two games, but the defense has created a lot of havoc in the backfield, with 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. As good as Clemson has been against the pass, the Tigers have been even better against the run. Their stout front has allowed just 1.5 yards per attempt to opponents, with just 123 yards gained on 82 tries. One area they could afford to clean up is taking penalties that extend drives. Of the 23 1st downs allowed this season, four of them came on penalties.

Scheme: Venables is seen as a defensive mad scientist, and his results year over year back that up. But rather than being married to one specific style of defense, one of his strengths is his ability to adjust his schemes to fit his personnel and make changes throughout games. Last year, Clemson’s strength was at linebacker and in the secondary. The Tigers used linebacker Isaiah Simmons all over the field and virtually their entire starting secondary went in the NFL Draft in April. With that in mind, they ran a good number of 3-3-5 fronts to get their best lineup on the field. This year, Clemson has a lot of new faces on defense and as a result Venables’ group looked a bit different against Wake Forest.



Clemson runs a base 4-3 and on many downs the two tackles have their hands in the dirt and the ends stand up. The Tigers have a formidable front four, with tackles Jordan Williams and Tyler Davis combining for 610 pounds on the inside, and a group of talented and physical ends coming off the edge. Clemson also classifies Mike Jones Jr. as a strong side linebacker, but he can also play in the Nickel as well. This is sort of similar to how Simmons was used last year, though he moved more freely around the field and played in a safety role more often. Having such a dominant defensive line allows Venables to get pressure without bringing extra players on the blitz. As you can see on the play below, Clemson simply rushes with its four players on the line and the other seven sit back in coverage. Wake quarterback Sam Hartman can’t find an open man, and ultimately goes down with a sack.





The front occupies the offensive line, which allows Clemson to get linebackers home easier when Venables does choose to bring blitzers. On this play, the line slides to their left, and linebacker James Skalski slides up to bring pressure. The tight end on the other side of the line doesn’t recognize him coming free, and he makes the play in the backfield.





While Clemson will often play a four-man front, the Tigers do change their look in many passing situations, particularly 3rd and long. Here’s a look against Wake, in a 3rd and 12, where the Tigers are aligned in a 3-3-5 defense (one cornerback is below the frame), with Jones playing a modified Nickel position. If UVa has 3rd and long plays tomorrow expect a similar look as the Tigers try to shut down the short passing game.

