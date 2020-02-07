The Opponent



UVa (15-6, 7-4 ACC) at No. 5 Louisville (20-3, 11-1) 4 p.m., ESPN

Winners of three straight, UVa hot streak will face by far its greatest test when the Cavaliers travel to the Derby City this weekend.

The Cardinals are the best team the Wahoos have faced all year, and they come into tomorrow’s game on a long winning streak of their own. Louisville hasn’t lost a game since January 4th, winning all nine of its contests since. At 11-1, the Cardinals are in pole position in the ACC title race, looking for their most successful season since joining the league. The lopsided nature of this series of late cannot be ignored. Virginia has won nine in a row against the Cardinals, who they play twice annually during the regular season. Louisville has just one win over the Cavaliers since joining the ACC, beating a then one-loss UVa team in the regular-season finale in 2015, on an unlikely buzzer beater from Mangok Mathiang. UVa’s dominance over the Cardinals will be put to the test, though, in a matchup where Louisville enters as big-time favorites at home.



The Numbers



The Cardinals rank No. 8 overall in KenPom, making them the highest-ranked team Virginia has played this season. Making a deep run in March usually requires efficiency on both ends of the floor and the Cards can say they rank near the top in both offense and defense. Louisville’s offense will be one of the biggest challenges Tony Bennett’s pack-line will face all season. The Cardinals rank 15th in efficiency and are an excellent outside shooting team. They make 40.3 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, ranking fourth-best nationally in 3-point shooting percentage. That’s not great news for a Virginia team that tries to force teams to beat them from deep. The Cardinals also do a nice job crashing the offensive glass, and don’t turn the ball over that often. On defense, Louisville ranks 18th nationally in efficiency. Like UVa, the Cards run a pack-line style defense that has caused opponents quite a bit of trouble this season. Teams are really struggling to find good looks against UL and have had trouble putting the ball through the net as a result. Opponents are making just 29.1 percent of their 3-point tries against the Cardinals, and just 43 percent of their attempts from inside the arc. And while Virginia plays at a slow pace on both ends of the floor, Louisville tries to score quick, while opponents eat up a lot of the shot clock looking for an open look: Louisville is 143rd nationally in offensive tempo, while opponents play a pace that ranks 336th nationally.



The Matchups