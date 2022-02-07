



After an impressive home win over Miami on Saturday, the Hoos have a quick turnaround before a road tilt at Duke tonight (7pm, ESPN). The victory over the Hurricanes improved UVa to 14-9 and 8-5 in ACC play, and they currently sit sixth in the ACC standings.

UVa’s opponent tonight is sitting in first in the conference, after a resounding road win at rival North Carolina. In Mike Krzyzewki’s final season leading the Blue Devils, Duke is 19-3 and 9-2 in ACC play. Duke hasn’t lost since January 19th (at FSU in OT). The Blue Devils have won five straight contests, and seven of their last eight. Their only losses came at FSU and at Ohio State back in November, along with their lone home loss, a 76-74 setback to Miami in early January.

Duke has a strong resume and looks to be headed for one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. With wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga, the Blue Devils are looking to add to their resume with nine ACC games remaining, starting with Monday’s clash against UVa.

Virginia’s lack of recent success at Cameron Indoor Stadium is well documented. The Cavaliers won in Durham back in 2018, but that is their lone triumph in that building since 1995. Duke was down last season and missed the NCAA Tournament with a 13-11 record, but still managed a 66-65 win over the Wahoos in late February.



