After an open date last weekend and sitting at 3-2 (1-1 ACC) to this point, UVa dives into its Coastal Division slate this weekend when the Cavaliers host No. 16 Miami on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN2). And in front of what figures to be one of the best crowds at Scott Stadium in years, the Wahoos will have a huge opportunity to not only set themselves up well going forward but to turn a lot of heads. The Hurricanes (5-1, 2-0) come in after a come-from-behind win over rival Florida State last weekend, the first time they've beaten the Noles at home in a good while. But the Canes have also struggled at times against Virginia, especially in night games since joining the ACC as UVa is 3-0 in those matchups. This Miami team boasts one of the nation's best defenses and an offense that really seems to get going when its defense turns teams over. Mark Richt and Co. have done well to not only create those turnovers but to cash in on them. Still, the Canes have a young quarterback, an offensive line that remains a bit below its ceiling, and overall an offense that doesn't seem to be running as smoothly as some may have expected. But that defense is cooking, second in the country in total D and among the leaders in turnovers forced as well.



No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 1-1 ACC) Head coach: Mark Richt, 18th year (169--59 overall, 24-8 in three years at Miami) Series: The Canes lead the all-time series 9-6. Last Meeting: Miami came back to beat the Cavaliers 44-28 at home last season.

Three Points on Miami's Offense



-- The Hurricanes are currently averaging 41.5 points per game and have scored 40 or more points in three of their six games this season. A 77-point effort against hapless Savannah State helps aide those numbers, but Miami also scored easily on the road against a decent Toledo team and then put up 47 at home against North Carolina. The Canes do a good job converting 3rd-down opportunities (43.9 percent, 33rd nationally) and average 5.92 yards per play while being efficient both passing and running the football. On the ground, The U is averaging 4.62 yards per carry and has been one of the best teams in the nation in picking up chunk plays in the running game. Miami has 40 rushes of 10 or more yards on the season. One area where the Hurricanes have struggled a bit is in protection: They've allowed 2.33 sacks per game, ranking near the bottom nationally and behind Virginia, which has had its own issues on the line.

-- The Canes made a change at quarterback several weeks ago, switching from veteran Malik Rosier to freshman N’Kosi Perry. Rosier was the starter last season and had a decent year, throwing for 3,120 yards and 26 touchdowns. His numbers this year weren’t bad either, but the team was ready to turn the offense over to Perry, who coaches think is their long-term solution behind center. Perry has done a nice job in his first three starts as Miami’s quarterback and has 646 yards on the season (including 93 yards in relief of Rosier against Savannah State). He has completed 56.6 percent of his passes and has thrown just three interceptions to 11 touchdowns. Against FSU last week, Perry completed just 13 of his 32 attempts but still managed four touchdown passes with no picks. He is a good athlete who can extend plays with his legs but hasn’t really been used much as a runner since carrying the ball nine times for 32 yards against FIU.

--Though Perry is inexperienced he has plenty of veteran skill position talent around him. In the backfield, Miami leans on a pair of running backs, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas, to carry the load. Homer leads the team in carries and rushing yards with 434 yards on 84 attempts and one touchdown. Dallas doesn’t get as many carries but he’s been quite efficient, averaging 6.36 yards per carry. He has two rushing touchdowns on the season and 369 yards on the ground. After facing a very talented group of receivers two weeks ago in Raleigh, UVa’s secondary will once again be tested by an elite group of Hurricanes pass catchers. Miami has four receivers with double-digit reception totals this season, including freshman tight end Brevin Jordan, who has caught 15 passes on the year four of them touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeff Thomas is the big-play threat of the group and leads the team in receptions (16) and receiving yards (396). He is surrounded by big targets and often does his damage from the slot. On the outside, Miami has a prolific red-zone target in Lawrence Cager. The 6-foot-4 junior has 12 catches on the season and half of them are touchdowns. Against FSU, Cager was targeted often in the red zone and hauled in a pair of touchdown catches in the come-from-behind victory.



Three Points on the Hurricane D