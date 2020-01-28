The Opponent

No. 5 Florida State (17-2, 7-1 ACC) at UVa (13-6, 5-4) 7 p.m., ESPN

For the second time this season, Virginia will face an opponent for the second time. Florida State, now ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press Top 25, comes to Charlottesville looking for a season sweep, winners of its last 10 games. It was less than two weeks ago that the Seminoles rallied late for a 54-50 victory down in Tallahassee in a game that was sloppy on both ends of the floor and probably could’ve gone either way. Florida State has won both of its contests since but neither were exactly convincing. The Noles followed up the win over the Wahoos with a 83-79 victory over rival Miami, a team at the bottom of the ACC standings. Then over the weekend, they narrowly hung on at home over Notre Dame, needing a last-second shot to miss long to preserve the one-point win. Still, FSU sits in a great position with its only league loss coming in the season opener at Pittsburgh.



The Numbers

The matchup earlier this month was filled with mistakes and, like many UVa losses of late, featured a late lead squandered. FSU got off to a great start to the contest, leading 12-4 early. Virginia chipped away and eventually led by as many as four points before trailing by five at the break. The Wahoos had a 75 percent chance to win the game late, leading 47-44 with the basketball and less than three minutes to play. But an 8-0 run by the Noles put them up for good and gave the Cavaliers their third-straight defeat. The loss featured a slew of turnovers both ways, with 18 for Virginia and 16 for FSU. The turnovers were more of the same for the Hoos but a bit of an outlier for the usually efficient Seminoles. They struggled from the field, shooting just 37 percent, compared to UVa’s more decent 45 percent average. But as they have all year, the Cavaliers struggled to bury available shots from beyond the arc, making just three of 15 attempts from long range. Florida State, meanwhile, made eight of 22 attempts from 3 and that was enough to put the home team over the top.



The Matchups