Preview: Wahoos head to Atlanta looking to keep pace in Coastal
After picking up its seventh win last weekend and now looking to stay in the Coastal hunt, UVa heads to Atlanta tomorrow when the Cavaliers travel south to face Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., RSN).
The Wahoos (7-3, 4-2 ACC) have struggled at times in recent weeks in defending the run and will now have to face the nation's best rushing offense. The Jackets (6-4, 4-3) come in having won their last three in a row and five of their last six, righting the ship substantially after a 1-3 start to the season.
Paul Johnson has been a little more pass happy against UVa since Bronco Mendenhall arrived but given the mix of talent he's got at quarterback this year, plus the lack of depth on Virginia's defensive front, it'll be a key storyline to watch in this matchup to see if the Ramblin' Wreck sticks to the ground game as expected.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
Head coach: Paul Johnson, 22nd season (189-97, 81-58 in 11 seasons at GT)
Series: GT leads the all-time series 20-19-1.
Last Meeting: The Cavaliers beat the Jackets 40-36 in Charlottesville last season.
Three Points on GT's Offense
-- Georgia Tech has won three straight games heading into Saturday’s clash with the Cavaliers, in large part because the Yellow Jackets have been productive on offense. The triple-option attack is averaging 37.6 points per game and has scored 38 points or more on six occasions. The Jackets are 17th nationally in scoring offense and to no one’s surprise rely heavily on the run. They lead the nation in rushing yards per game (362.4) and have rushed for 400 yards on five occasions. The rushing attack wasn’t as effective against Miami last week but gashed the previous two opponents. In the back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and UNC, Georgia Tech rushed a combined 152 times for 926 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. That’s more rushing yards than Florida State, Washington State, and San Jose State have had all season, and more rushing touchdowns than 11 FBS teams have so far this this year.
-- To say that Georgia Tech has a quarterback controversy would be inaccurate but Johnson does have two players at that position who have played well this season. And both could see playing time against Virginia. Incumbent starter Ta’Quon Marshall has played in nine games this season and has 751 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on a team-high 159 rush attempts. Through the air, he has thrown for 718 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing just 39 of his 80 attempts. Marshall got the bulk of the work at quarterback last week against Miami and finished with three TDs, two on the ground and one through the air. Freshman quarterback Tobias Oliver has emerged as a weapon in Tech’s offense as well and leads the team in rushing yards (781) and rushing touchdowns (12). When Marshall missed the Virginia Tech game, Oliver became the focal point of the offense, rushing 40 times for 215 yards and three scores. He has thrown the ball just 12 times this year but does have a pair of touchdown passes on just six completions.
-- Despite losing starting running back KirVonte Benson early in the year to injury, the Yellow Jackets have plenty of backs to get the ball to in their option game. Freshman Jordan Mason leads all RBs in carries (99), yards (628), and touchdowns (seven). But he’s hardly the team's only option out of the backfield. Sophomore Jerry Howard has 479 yards and four touchdowns on 82 attempts this year and has had at least 10 carries in each of Tech’s previous four games. Junior Nathan Cottrell had 90 yards and a score on nine carries against UNC and has 293 yards and three TDs. Seniors Clinton Lynch and Qua Searcy are threats to both run the football and to catch it on the rare occasions when the Jackets decide to pass. Lynch leads the team in receiving yards with 209 on seven catches and has two touchdowns on the year. Searcy had a pair of touchdown runs against Louisville and caught an 86-yard touchdown two weeks ago in Chapel Hill. He also had a 34-yard catch against Virginia last year and had a long touchdown run in UVa’s last trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Three Points on the Jacket D
-- Georgia Tech moved on from Ted Roof in the offseason and hired Appalachian State defensive coordinator Nate Woody, who had a successful run at App State after a long stint as the DC at Wofford. This season, Tech’s defense has been far from perfect but has shown improvement in several areas. The 3-4 scheme is allowing 27.5 points per game this year, up a bit from last year’s average. Miami’s 21 points in last week’s loss in Atlanta was the lowest output for a Power-5 offense against the Jackets this season. Part of their struggles defensively have been their inability to get off the field on 3rd downs. Their opponents have converted 49.6 percent of their 3rd-down tries, which puts GT 127th nationally in that category ahead of just Louisville, UCLA, and Oregon State. But while Georgia Tech does allow a decent number of points week in and week out, the defense is better at forcing takeaways and converting them into points. After creating just 10 turnovers last season, the Jackets have forced 23 so far this year and converted three of them into touchdowns.
-- Georgia Tech broke in several new starters on the defense this year but has a lot of experience on the defensive line. The Yellow Jackets have 58 career starts between a trio of seniors up front, led by defensive end Anree Saint-Amor. He has been Tech’s best pass rusher with team highs in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (10.5). Saint-Amor has a nose for the football and has racked up three forced fumbles and two interceptions while leading the team or is tied for the lead in both categories. Saint-Amor is one of four defensive linemen in the country with more than one interception and his pick late in the win at UNC sealed the game for the Jackets. They return experience at linebacker as well with senior Brant Mitchell at ILB, second on the team this year with 48 tackles, and senior OLB Victor Alexander, who will be playing against Virginia for the fourth time in his career. Last season, Alexander recorded 11 tackles in the loss to the Cavaliers.
-- Woody had some experience to work with in the front seven but none to speak of in the secondary. All five of Tech’s regular starters and contributors in last year’s defensive backfield did not return this season, meaning the team had to rely on a lot of players without much game experience. That led Georgia Tech to bring in graduate transfer safety Malik Rivera, who came to Atlanta from Wofford with current Jackets safeties coach Shiel Wood. Rivera is tied with Saint-Amor with a team-high two interceptions, recording takeaways against Pittsburgh and Clemson. He is also the team’s leading tackler with 50 on the season. Sophomore safety Tariq Carpenter is the other Yellow Jacket with two interceptions on the year, picking off passes against USF and UNC. Georgia Tech’s 11 interceptions are tied for 24th best nationally, showing that despite their relative inexperience the Jacket DBs are a talented group who can take the football away.
UVa's Path to Victory
