After picking up its seventh win last weekend and now looking to stay in the Coastal hunt, UVa heads to Atlanta tomorrow when the Cavaliers travel south to face Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., RSN). The Wahoos (7-3, 4-2 ACC) have struggled at times in recent weeks in defending the run and will now have to face the nation's best rushing offense. The Jackets (6-4, 4-3) come in having won their last three in a row and five of their last six, righting the ship substantially after a 1-3 start to the season. Paul Johnson has been a little more pass happy against UVa since Bronco Mendenhall arrived but given the mix of talent he's got at quarterback this year, plus the lack of depth on Virginia's defensive front, it'll be a key storyline to watch in this matchup to see if the Ramblin' Wreck sticks to the ground game as expected.





Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) Head coach: Paul Johnson, 22nd season (189-97, 81-58 in 11 seasons at GT) Series: GT leads the all-time series 20-19-1. Last Meeting: The Cavaliers beat the Jackets 40-36 in Charlottesville last season.



Three Points on GT's Offense

-- Georgia Tech has won three straight games heading into Saturday’s clash with the Cavaliers, in large part because the Yellow Jackets have been productive on offense. The triple-option attack is averaging 37.6 points per game and has scored 38 points or more on six occasions. The Jackets are 17th nationally in scoring offense and to no one’s surprise rely heavily on the run. They lead the nation in rushing yards per game (362.4) and have rushed for 400 yards on five occasions. The rushing attack wasn’t as effective against Miami last week but gashed the previous two opponents. In the back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and UNC, Georgia Tech rushed a combined 152 times for 926 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. That’s more rushing yards than Florida State, Washington State, and San Jose State have had all season, and more rushing touchdowns than 11 FBS teams have so far this this year.

-- To say that Georgia Tech has a quarterback controversy would be inaccurate but Johnson does have two players at that position who have played well this season. And both could see playing time against Virginia. Incumbent starter Ta’Quon Marshall has played in nine games this season and has 751 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on a team-high 159 rush attempts. Through the air, he has thrown for 718 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing just 39 of his 80 attempts. Marshall got the bulk of the work at quarterback last week against Miami and finished with three TDs, two on the ground and one through the air. Freshman quarterback Tobias Oliver has emerged as a weapon in Tech’s offense as well and leads the team in rushing yards (781) and rushing touchdowns (12). When Marshall missed the Virginia Tech game, Oliver became the focal point of the offense, rushing 40 times for 215 yards and three scores. He has thrown the ball just 12 times this year but does have a pair of touchdown passes on just six completions.

-- Despite losing starting running back KirVonte Benson early in the year to injury, the Yellow Jackets have plenty of backs to get the ball to in their option game. Freshman Jordan Mason leads all RBs in carries (99), yards (628), and touchdowns (seven). But he’s hardly the team's only option out of the backfield. Sophomore Jerry Howard has 479 yards and four touchdowns on 82 attempts this year and has had at least 10 carries in each of Tech’s previous four games. Junior Nathan Cottrell had 90 yards and a score on nine carries against UNC and has 293 yards and three TDs. Seniors Clinton Lynch and Qua Searcy are threats to both run the football and to catch it on the rare occasions when the Jackets decide to pass. Lynch leads the team in receiving yards with 209 on seven catches and has two touchdowns on the year. Searcy had a pair of touchdown runs against Louisville and caught an 86-yard touchdown two weeks ago in Chapel Hill. He also had a 34-yard catch against Virginia last year and had a long touchdown run in UVa’s last trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium.



Three Points on the Jacket D