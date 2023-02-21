No. 6 Virginia (21-4, 13-3 ACC) at Boston College (13-15, 7-10) 7 p.m., RSN

Following three straight nail biters that all resulted in wins, UVa is looking to fend off another upset bid when the Wahoos travel north to take on Boston College tomorrow night. UVa goes into the game sitting in first in the ACC and controls it own destiny to win the league outright with four games to go. The trip to Chestnut Hill will complete the two-game season series between the Hoos and Eagles and it provides a great deal of intrigue. Boston College got off to a hot start in Charlottesville in January but UVa proved too much down the stretch, rolling to a 76-57 win at home. The Cavaliers led by as many as 27 in what proved to be their their sixth-straight win in a streak that ultimately ran to seven before a loss in Blacksburg. Since losing to UVa at the end of January, the Eagles have been up-and-down but have a 3-3 record. Boston College has nabbed a pair of road wins in that span, at Virginia Tech and at Florida State, and also upset Clemson at home as well. BC enters tomorrow night’s game 10th in the conference and is all but locked into a spot in the first round of the ACC Tournament, but Earl Grant’s bunch has proven themselves to be a tough out throughout the league season.



The Numbers

The Eagles enter this contest ranked 197th in KenPom, 12 spots down from where they were when they first played UVa. BC ranks 248th in offensive efficiency, making just 31.4 percent of its 3s and just 48.3 percent on two-point attempts. On defense, the Eagles rank 122nd nationally in efficiency. They have a solid turnover rate and don’t allow opponents to get to the line much. Conversely, they allow a good number of offensive rebounds and opponents have lit them up from beyond the arc, making 37.2 percent of their tries from behind the arc. In the first meeting between UVa and BC, the Cavaliers struggled from deep but did more than enough damage around the rim to win the game comfortably. Virginia made just six of its 21 attempts from long range (28.6 percent), but shot 63.2 percent on two-point field goals, making 24 of 38. UVa also went a perfect 10-for-10 at the line, success that has evaded the Wahoos in recent games, while also outrebounding the Eagles 31-25. For BC, it was a rough afternoon all around on the offensive end after a promising start. The Eagles went 4-of-14 from deep and turned the ball over 16 times in the 19-point loss. If there was a positive, they got to the line 14 times, making 13.



The Matchups

Before these two teams played last month, we leaned into the talent of BC’s guards when we previewed the matchup. And that was in large part because at the time we didn’t know just how good Quentin Post was going to be, both in the UVa game and over the course of the next month. The 7-footer from the Netherlands who began his career at Mississippi State had only played in eight games to that point but had been solid. Since then, he’s had some really nice moments. After putting up 29 and 22 points respectively in wins over Notre Dame and Louisville, Post went for 24 points against the Hoos and has failed to score in double figures in just one of the other six games since. That streak includes 24 in the win over VT and 21 in the win over FSU. Coincidentally, those were also by far his best games from long range this season, as he hit all eight of the 3s he attempted in both games combined. Elsewhere, the Eagles will look to their backcourt tandem of Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery to get going. The two have been real spark plugs for Grant and Co. this season but struggled against UVa. Zachery scored just two points on 1-for-6 shooting while Ashton-Langford got into double figures, he was just 3-for-7 from the floor. His half brother, 6-foot-5 junior guard DeMarr Langford, played just 17 minutes in that game due to injury and missed the next five games thereafter. He returned for the win over the Noles and played 20 minutes.



The Outlook

The Eagles are a tough out, as the first half last month showed. And you have to make plays to beat them, which UVa did in the first meeting. Things have not been nearly as smooth for the Wahoos in recent games despite having won four in a row. Simply put, BC is tough to beat at home even when the Eagles aren’t any good and this team has more talent than its name or its record might imply. It’s weird to feel nervous about UVa playing a team that has lost three of its last five and four of its last seven but that’s where we are after the Louisville and Notre Dame games. There’s also the reality that UVa has two huge games ahead after tomorrow night, with a trip to Chapel Hill this weekend and then a home matchup against Clemson next Tuesday night. Virginia has to be much sharper in Chestnut Hill than the Cavaliers were in the last two games and even then, Post will be a handful to deal with. We think the odds are the Wahoos get it done but this one will be tighter than most think.



The Pick

No. 6 UVa 69

Boston College 65