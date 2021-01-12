CavsCorner - Preview: Wahoos set for rematch against the Irish tomorrow

The Opponent



Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4 ACC ) at #18 UVa (7-2, 3-0 ACC) 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia’s ACC schedule continues with another contest on Wednesday afternoon, and for the first time a rematch against a team that the Cavaliers have already played. UVa will be going for a season sweep of Notre Dame after defeating the Irish 66-57 in South Bend two weeks ago. Oddly, tomorrow’s game will once again have UVa pitted against a team that is winless in league play. Every conference foe UVa has faced to date has entered the game without an ACC win and, as of Tuesday, those opponents are all still without one. The Wahoos led wire to wire in their win over the Irish and currently sit at the top of the ACC standings while Notre Dame brings up the rear at 0-4. Since that last meeting, the Irish have dropped a pair of road contests. They blew a seven-point second-half lead in a tough 66-65 loss at UNC and were handled by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, losing 77-63 on Sunday evening. A win for Virginia on Wednesday would send the Cavaliers to a 4-0 start in ACC play, setting up an important clash at No. 12 Clemson on Saturday night.



The Numbers



The win in South Bend was a much-needed improvement from how the Cavaliers played in their previous outing against Gonzaga. They defended much better and were efficient on the offensive end, scoring 1.12 points per possession. Notre Dame’s greatest strength on offense is its outside shooting but the Irish never really caught fire from deep against Virginia. For the game, Notre Dame made five of its 20 3-point tries, sinking any chance for an upset victory. The Irish made 13 of their 25 two-point tries and had just seven turnovers, but without going on a big run with some timely 3s UVa was able to lead all the way and win relatively comfortably. Despite the poor record, Notre Dame still has an efficient and dangerous offense. The Irish enter tomorrow’s game ranked 30th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. Their 37.1 percent shooting average from beyond the arc ranks 37th nationally and they also take care of the basketball and cash in at the free throw line. But on defense, Notre Dame has continued to struggle. The Irish give up a lot of made 3s, don’t force many turnovers, and allow too many offensive rebounds. That recipe means that they will likely need to outscore their opponents and win high-scoring games, rather than grinding out a lot of defensive slugfests.



The Matchups