It all starts with the Spiders, the same squad that came to Scott Stadium two years ago and thumped Virginia pretty convincingly. While it's a storyline that's already been beaten to death over the past week, it certainly helps to frame this FCS-versus-FBS matchup appropriately.

There's obviously been plenty of discussion this offseason about the change at quarterback and the scheme tweaks coming with it. There's also been plenty of conversation about the way the new pieces fit with the experienced ones.

After months and months of waiting, the Wahoos are finally set to take the field again tomorrow when UVa opens the season against Richmond (6 p.m., ACCNE). And despite the later start for the first game of the fall campaign, fans will certainly be excited to see the team in action especially on the offensive side of the ball.





-- The Spiders will be looking to build on a solid offensive performance in Huesman’s first year in charge of the program as they too transition to a new quarterback and scheme this season. In 2017, UR averaged 452.7 yards per game on offense, doing a lot of its damage through the air. The offense was led by senior quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who threw for 3,737 yards and 28 touchdowns and will go down as the best quarterback in school history. UVa fans are certainly glad to that Lauletta, selected by the New York Giants in the 4th round of the NFL Draft, is fresh out of eligibility. In 2016, the then junior quarterback torched the Cavaliers for more than 300 yards to go with three scores.

-- Replacing Lauletta is Kevin Johnson, who has a few games under his belt as Richmond’s starter in the FCS playoffs in 2016 after Lauletta tore his ACL in the regular season finale against William & Mary. Johnson played well in his three starts against top-end FCS competition, throwing for 315 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina A&T, before leading the Spiders to an upset win at North Dakota with a 289-yard passing performance. He didn’t run much in those games, but apparently the Spiders will look to have more quarterback runs this season, not unlike their first week opponent. The good news for Johnson is that he will have plenty of weapons to throw to this year. Richmond returns three receivers—Dejon Brissett, Tyler Wilkins, and Cortrelle Simpson—who all caught more than 60 passes last season.

-- Like Virginia, UR relied heavily on the passing game to move the ball last season but will look to have more production on the ground this year. The bad news for the Spiders is that running back Xavier Goodall, who led the Spiders in rushing yards with 456 last year, will miss this game with an injury. With Goodall unavailable, the Spiders will lean on Gordon Collins, Deontez Thompson, and Jay Palmer, all of whom have had plenty of carries in their career. Collins had a career day when Richmond last came to Charlottesville, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. UR's running game against UVa’s thin defensive line will be a matchup to watch tomorrow evening.



