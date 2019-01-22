The Deacs haven't exactly looked good this year and it certainly feels like a situation where a coaching change might be on deck at some point soon. Given how lopsided this game looks on paper, it's probably safe to assume UVa is going to score plenty without giving up much.

Virginia will head into tonight's game coming off of Saturday night’s narrow 72-70 loss at Duke. Despite the loss, UVa moved up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and is in a log-jam of teams tied with a single league loss.





1. UVa will go from playing perhaps the nation’s best team to one of the worst in the ACC.

The Wahoos turn their attention from Saturday’s loss at Duke to tonight's matchup against Wake Forest, which is on the other end of the conference pecking order. Wake has won just one of its five ACC games, with the lone victory coming in an upset win over NC State at home a week ago. The Demon Deacons opened conference play with losses to Georgia Tech, Duke, and Miami, and after the win over the Wolfpack suffered their most recent loss in Blacksburg over the weekend. The metrics don’t make a sudden improvement look likely, with the Deacs projected to lose every remaining game according to KenPom and finish somewhere around 4-14 in ACC play. That sort of a season would probably be the end of the Manning era in Winston-Salem.





2. Wake does a good job on the offensive glass, an area where UVa’s defense struggled at Duke.

The metrics are not kind to Wake’s 8-9 start to the season, and it seems like the team's by-the-numbers performance syncs up with the eye test and the win/loss mark. Wake’s shooting numbers are less than stellar: The Demon Deacons are making just 32.3 percent of their 3-point attempts and 47.2 percent of their shots from inside the arc. Both of those numbers are 250th or worse nationally, as are a lot of their numbers on the other end of the floor. Wake does get to the free-throw line a good deal and does a nice job on the offensive glass. The Deacs get an offensive board on 34.2 percent of their possessions, 33rd best nationally. That is notable, considering how Virginia fared against Duke on the glass, particularly early in Saturday’s game. UVa allowed way too many second-chance scoring opportunities to a talented Duke team, giving up nine offensive rebounds in the first half. Wake isn’t Duke by any stretch, but their ability to crash the glass could be worth watching in tonight's game.





3. Freshman Jaylen Hoard is the player to watch for the Deacs.

One of the bright spots for Wake this season has been the play of Hoard, who will likely only be spending one year in Winston-Salem. A native of France, he received a vote in October’s preseason ACC Player of the Year voting and is featured in the first round of most NBA mock drafts. Hoard averages 14.3 points per game, second on the team behind guard Brandon Childress. He does a good job on the glass as well, grabbing 8.1 boards per contest. Hoard doesn’t shoot the ball particularly well from the outside, making just six of his 28 attempts from deep on the season but that’s not really his game. Hoard does a good job getting to the rim and making plays with his athleticism, something that UVa saw plenty of from Duke’s athletic trio of freshmen on Saturday. If Wake is going to pull off a stunner or even keep this game close throughout, Hoard will likely need to have a big game in JPJ.



