If you watched the broadcast of UVa’s 45-24 victory over Liberty last weekend, you may have caught the explanation of Bronco Mendenhall’s keys to victory. Basically, Mendenhall has three targets for his team to achieve and through research he has determined that achieving these three goals leads to wins about 85 percent of the time. That would mean that if a team hits all three goals in every game, over a 12-game schedule it would finish around 10-2. Here are the three targets in Mendenhall’s formula:



• Score 24+ points • Finish the game +1 in turnovers • Finish the game +5 in average starting field position



Pretty straightforward, right? UVa even has a shield in its locker room that has all three of these numbers (24, +1, +5) etched on it. To be honest, I was always skeptical because of one thing: the “score 24+ points” goal. With offenses playing faster and spreading the ball around more effectively, coupled with rule enforcement that seemingly makes life easier on quarterbacks and skill players, 24 points is a pretty modest bar. Even in 2010, when UVa looked completely overwhelmed at times and finished 2-10, the Wahoos scored 24 points in five of their 12 games. So, 24 points may work for a team like Alabama but for a team like Virginia something like 30 points seemed more appropriate. But as this season progressed, I decided to take a look at the targets again and see how well UVa was doing in its quest to meet them each week. And what I found was that not only was I underestimating how accurate the formula is but also too how it all fits together. Mendenhall talks a lot about "complimentary football," when all three phases are in sync with one another to help a team play a complete game instead of one unit having to compensate for poor play on the other side of the ball or weak special teams. And when you look at how UVa has performed in these three areas, you can see how important complimentary football really is to a team that doesn’t have a ton of talent advantages against their competition. So today we’re going to share what I found when researching UVa’s performance in these three target areas, and how far they’ve come since Mendenhall’s first season in Charlottesville.



In 2017, Virginia met all three criteria for the winning formula on just two occasions: the wins over William & Mary and Boise State. Those were UVa’s two most complete games of the season or at least two out of the top three if you include a comfortable win over UConn (a couple of turnovers created field position problems that kept them from hitting the goals there). Looking at games where UVa didn’t meet some of the criteria, the Georgia Tech win stands out. Virginia did a great job creating positive field position with a long return and creating turnovers (this doesn’t even count Joe Reed’s kick return for a touchdown), and were even in the turnover battle. Kurt Benkert threw a pick-6 in that game but UVa was able to create turnovers of its own and use advantageous field position to score 40 points and win in a shootout. It wasn’t a clean game all around but the Wahoos were close enough to the winning formula to be in a position to make a few plays late and get a win. The 10-0 loss to Virginia Tech didn’t feature a rash of Cavalier turnovers but the one they did commit gave the Hokies the ball on the right side of midfield and led to the only touchdown in the game. For most of the game, Tech kept them pinned deep and made them try to put together long drives, something UVa’s offense struggled to do without big plays. If you look at how UVa performed in these three areas as the season progressed, a couple of things stand out: First, UVa did a great job creating turnovers and avoiding them in the first half of the season. It is no coincidence then that UVa got off to a hot 5-1 start to the season, before dropping six of its final seven games. After the bye week, Virginia won the turnover battle just once—in a low-scoring, ugly game against UNC—and if the Hoos had been even in turnovers in that game rather than +2, they probably lose it because they weren’t able to break 20 points even while forcing three takeaways. When the turnover battle starting going the other way, the scoring and field position were adversely impacted. UVa scored 24+ points only twice after the win over Duke, in the Georgia Tech win and the Miami loss. That loss was probably the third-best game the offense played all season, but Benkert’s pick-6 in the third quarter undid a lot of that good work and Virginia’s defense simply couldn’t stop Miami when it needed to. In the rest of their games down the stretch, the Wahoos was even or worse in turnovers, and didn’t score 24 points. Virginia’s offense as it was designed in 2017 was limited in what it was able to do running the ball and stringing long drives together. Once they started turning the ball over more, the already razor-thin margin for error disappeared for the Hoos. The defense was hindered by the bad field position those turnovers caused and it all added up to a bunch of losses. UVa had two disastrous performances in 2017: The 41-10 loss to Boston College and the 49-7 Military Bowl loss to Navy. Virginia had a season-worst -3 turnover ratio in both of those games and not coincidentally didn’t meet its goal for average starting field position. And with their thin margin for error on offense, it meant that the Cavaliers couldn’t afford disastrous turnover performances without the defense and special teams making up for them by flipping the field with long returns or takeaways.



Looking at 10 games of data from this season, it’s clear that UVa is more consistent and has improved in a few areas. The most obvious is in scoring: Virginia averaged 22.5 points per game last year and hit 24+ in six of its 13 games but this year has already hit 24+ points six times, presumably with three games remaining. The Wahoos are averaging 28.4 points per game this season and have failed to hit the 24+ point target in all three of their losses. In terms of turnover margin, they are +3 for the season with nine interceptions and five fumbles lost, and 13 interceptions gained and four fumble recoveries from the defense. A year ago, UVa was -1 for the season and still had decent luck in that regard. The Cavaliers didn’t lose a fumble until halfway through the season and put the ball on the ground a whopping 24 times, but recovered 16 of them. UVa only lost the turnover battle three times last year but in two of those games was -3. The other game where they gave it away more than they took it away was Miami, and that extra turnover led directly to points. This year, the Hoos have lost the turnover battle three times, losing two of those games. The biggest margin of defeat came against NC State when they gave the ball away twice, which swung the game by 10 or so points. Virginia overcame a negative turnover margin against Ohio but in fairness two of the three fumbles were by non-offensive players (Eli Hanback on the goal line, and the onside kick off of Lamont Atkins’ helmet). Which brings us to field position. This is where we can see what Mendenhall means when he says “complimentary football” and how it is helping Virginia win games. The Hoos have hit the +5 average starting field position goal in seven of their 10 games and have been even or better in that category in all but one game (Pitt). Virginia had three really good field position numbers last year, in games against William & Mary, Boise State, and Pittsburgh. This year, UVa has been 10 yards better in terms of average starting field position than their opponents in four games, all of them wins. According to numbers by SB Nation's Bill Connolly, UVa is second in the ACC in average field position margin, beating opponents in that category by 6.8 yards per game, only behind Syracuse. The Orange lead the league in turnover margin per game (1.3), which helps explain why their field position number is so good. So how are the Hoos getting such good field position? Some of it is turnovers, and where they are happening. Think of Juan Thornhill’s long interception return against Miami, for example. That set UVa up at the 7-yard line and led to its only touchdown of the game. Another example would be two of the turnovers forced against Louisville (Charles Snowden’s interception and Aaron Faumui’s fumble recovery), both of which set UVa up with short fields and led to 10 total points. The defense is certainly participating in the "complimentary football" this season by forcing turnovers and the fact that they are creating more than the offense is giving away is a big plus. But that brings us to special teams, which has improved tremendously under new coordinator Ricky Brumfield. Too often in the past, STs has been a disaster for Virginia or has kept the Cavaliers from being able to win games. But now, with wrinkles like we saw in UVa’s punt return game against Duke, they are able to create advantages through special teams that we haven’t seen in previous seasons. Reed returned two kicks for touchdowns last season, and UVa’s average yards per return number this year is just below the 2017 number, despite having just one TD return thus far and teams kicking away from Reed more than they did in 2017. Virginia is one of 16 teams nationally to have two punt returns of 40+ yards on the season, and most of the other teams in that group have at least one punt return for a touchdown. On the other side, the punt coverage unit has been outstanding. The Cavaliers are allowing opponents just two punt return yards per game and have allowed just 22 yards on 11 returns all year. Virginia’s kickoffs are also helping build a field position advantage. Brian Delaney has kicked for a touchback on 60 percent of his attempts and his yards per kickoff average is 20th best nationally. All of these things add up and with Virginia finding a competent field goal kicker in the process, it's leading to more points on the scoreboard.



Conclusion

When looking at the three goals on the shield, none of them seem impossible to achieve or particularly indicative of a dominant effort. After all, 97 of the 130 FBS programs are averaging 25 points per game this season and despite UVa’s significant scoring improvement this year, the Hoos still rank a pretty pedestrian 72nd nationally behind teams like 4-6 Illinois and 3-7 Nebraska. But when you add together the improvement there with an emphasis on special teams and a defense that can not only force turnovers but sometimes even create better field position through returning them deeper down the field, you end up with more wins more often than not. UVa’s winning formula doesn’t guarantee victory. There are probably plenty of games this season where a team has achieved all three of those goals and still lost. But since Mendenhall and his staff got to Charlottesville they are 6-0 in games where they achieve all three and 10-0 when they achieve at least two of the three. When UVa misses out on all three goals, the record is 0-7 over the past two seasons. In 2016, despite putting together back-to-back wins against Central Michigan and Duke, UVa never hit all three goals in a game. And in the end, those deficiencies showed up on the scoreboard in a much more obvious, easy-to-interpret way. Mendenhall’s formula for success adds up and through player development, in-game coaching, and strategic recruiting, this staff is helping its players achieve all three of their weekly goals on a more consistent basis, which has helped lead to UVa’s first winning season in seven years.



Note: I removed all of the special teams TDs and defensive TDs from the average starting field position data, because those drives all show as 0 plays, 0 yards starting on the opponents’ 0-yard line. Therefore, the field position numbers may be off by a yard or two depending on how it’s tabulated. Mendenhall also mentioned on Monday that he counts 4th-down stops as a turnover. And while I see the logic there, I didn’t do that for this piece. But to understand how UVa would be impacted if I had counted those numbers, I’ve listed UVa’s 4th--down conversion numbers and the opponents’ numbers below:

2017: UVa 4th-Down Conversions Attempts: 11/28 (39.3%) Opponent 4th-Down Conversion Attempts: 15/26 (57.7%)

2018: UVa 4th-Down Conversions Attempts: 7/12 (58.3%) Opponent 4th-Down Conversion Attempts: 8/17 (47.1%)

So UVa has forced nine 4th-down stops this year, meaning that the coaching staff probably has the team with a better turnover margin than we do in our charts.

Also, here are the numbers on touchdowns that don’t show up in the field position numbers, but were either turnovers returned for points or special teams touchdowns:

2017: UVa Defense/Special Teams TD’s: 3 Opponent Defense/Special Teams TD’s: 6

2018: UVa Defense/Special Teams TD’s: 1 Opponent Defense/Special Teams TD’s: 1 UVa threw four pick-6s in 2016 and 2017 and gave up three total return touchdowns. The only defensive/special teams TD this year? On UVa’s first drive of the season when Bryce Perkins threw a pick-6 against Richmond. So yeah, they have done a better job avoiding really back-breaking turnovers and special teams disasters this season.