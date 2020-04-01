

Editor’s Note: This is the first half of a conversation with Justin Anderson, UVa’s director of player personnel, conducted via a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon. In this portion of the Q&A, Anderson discusses the way the program is responding to the coronavirus pandemic as it pertains to recruiting. Specifically, Anderson talks about how the Wahoos are moving forward when the NCAA has a mandatory dead period on which prohibits recruiting visits.



How challenging has this been, this entire open-ended change to the recruiting calendar? How challenging has this been to you guys in the recruiting shop?



One of the things I would say is that Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall talks to us all the time about being prepared for any challenge. Really for my staff, for the most part things are kind of working normally. We’re still watching film, we’re still evaluating recruits, we’re still doing all the things that we’re allowed to do. Coaches are still texting recruits and sometimes those recruits are giving coaches calls. So, that part of things hasn’t changed. What has changed is the visits, right? Who’s coming and who’s not. That’s where you’re having to be a little bit more creative in thinking about how you can bring your program to the recruits. I would say that’s the thing we’ve spent the most time on, is what do we have the ability to do when that time comes? When a kid wants to see a little bit more, do we have the video capabilities etc to do such? I would say that we’ve spent a lot of time as a creative team trying to decide, as a staff trying to decide, where we can best use those resources. But, ya know, [otherwise] it’s normal for us. We’re watching, evaluating, doing all of the things we’re allowed to do, and I would say that’s one of our strengths as a staff, the evaluation side of things.



You mentioned video. In terms of that, are you guys shooting packages to send out to multiple recruits or are you doing more just via FaceTime and/or Zoom? What kind of things are you allowed to do and what have you done thus far?



FaceTime seems to be the deal that I think is the easiest. It’s just like a phone call, ya know, and these 2021 kids can call you on that. I think our program works best when it’s individualized. We’re better when we focus on one kid, one family, at a time and that’s kind of Coach Mendenhall’s program, developing the individual person. So I think that’s what we try to focus our time on. We’re not doing necessarily a ton of mass meetings with recruits. It’s more one on one stuff.



In terms of the future, I can imagine how this situation has shone a light on some deficiencies here or there, like for example the kind of video you have available to recruits. What sort of things have you guys learned through this and has this opened a door, so to speak, of any long-term changes you might be able to make?



I think if you’re always trying to learn and trying to grow, then I think this is the time you do. You see where your weaknesses are. You think ‘What if this were to happen again? Do we have what we need? And what do we need?’ So, yeah, we’re definitely doing that. We’re evaluating ourselves and thinking about things we can do, what we need more of. So, I think it has showed us some things like it should, some areas where we may be weak that we can improve on. And we’re taking that and trying to improve on it and prepare for it, if something like this were to happen again which hopefully it doesn’t. I’m a man of faith and believe that at some point this is going to pass by and it will be a learning experience. I would say that we’re learning from it and adapting on a daily basis and I think that’s what good programs do, you’re constantly trying to improve and adapt and I would say we’re doing that.



Several of the players we’ve talked to thus far have alluded to the way Bronco relishes figuring out how to solve problems and that some part of him likes the challenge ahead in terms of getting a team ready without spring ball and the ways he can try to quantify the ways the players have developed on their own. I’m curious from your point of view as the director of player personnel and certainly from the recruiting side of things, how do you prepare for not having spring visits or knowing when you’ll have them? How does that change your processes? What’s that changed in the big scheme of things?



I think some of that is waiting to be seen. First off, I would say that I love working for Coach Mendenhall for a lot of reasons and one of them is because he’s a great leader. He realizes what’s important and family is important. And one of the things he does really well with our players and within our program is the idea of being prepared for challenges. When a challenge hits, are you prepared to handle it? I really do believe our guys, because of the way they’ve trained and the way Coach Mendenhall runs his program and prepares our team, they are prepared for these kinds of challenges. To know what to focus on and how to balance your time, how to be a self motivator, doing things with few resources. In a lot of ways, this has evened the playing field, right? Everybody is working with maybe some home weights or whatever they have available, especially now with the country closing in a lot of regards. I would say recruiting wise, things haven’t changed. We’ll have to see how things progress over time. But what I will tell you is that we’ll be ready. We’ll be prepared for whatever comes our way. We have multiple plans in place based upon timelines. I think we have to plan as if things are going to go back to normal and if they don’t we’ve got to have another plan in place for that too.



That leads perfectly into my next question, which is trying to compare where you are now in the 2021 class with where you were at this time a year ago in 2020. How far behind has this put you? Or are you in a similar spot? Can you even get your arms around it yet, how much this has all changed things for you? How much has this hurt your momentum?



I would say we’re on track. I don’t feel like we’re super far off. I think a lot of programs have had guys continuing to commit to them over the break and I would tell you that Coach Mendenhall is really big into getting to know the kids and I think it’s fair for the kids to want to get to know us. So I guess in some regards, I could see how that slows things down, because a kid wants to see this or wants to spend more time with coaches. I think that’s where we’re trying to get creative. If there is a kid like that, how do we bring our program to them? Because the thing is, we don’t know when this is going to change. We have to prepare as if they don’t and if they do, great we’re ready for that. I would say we’re on track but depending on how long this goes, it could definitely slow things down. Without people being able to unofficially visit you, that’s where probably most programs have been hurt the most. This is a huge time, the March/Spring Ball timeframe, for guys to come watch you practice. I think that’s one of the strengths of our program, is getting guys in to see us work and see how well our coaches do in coaching our guys and how our guys are treated, how they train and where we get our leg up. So I would say it's some of that but it is what it is. Everyone really is on the same playing field except for maybe some of the elite programs who are just recruiting off their name and they’re always going to get certain guys based upon who they are. And they’ve earned that.

