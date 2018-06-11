If he sticks with his announced decision date, crunch time has arrived for four-star cornerback Semar Melvin. The 6-foot, 165 pounder from Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas just wrapped up his first official visit with the second lined up this coming weekend ahead of his decision date on June 23rd.

We caught up with the Sunshine State prospect and former teammate of UVa signee Tavares Kelly for this Q&A to get his point of view on his trip to Virginia, what stood out, where things go from here, and much more.



