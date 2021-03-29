CavsCorner - Season in Review: Cavaliers need more consistency at cornerback

With spring ball getting started tomorrow, our series wraps up with the cornerbacks as we compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look later this year.





Much like when we talked about the safeties, UVa was in a similar boat at corner going from 2019 to 2020.

The Wahoos got an unexpected (and ultimately difficult) early chance at replacing All-American Bryce Hall toward the latter part of the 2019 season due to the ankle injury he suffered at Miami. That extra time, generally speaking, can sometimes be good for a position group going into the next year as it usually allows for others to get reps.

De’Vante Cross moved from safety to corner to help to pick up some of that slack, especially since Darrius Bratton was out with a knee injury sustained in fall camp. Heskin Smith and Jaylon Baker made some contributions but UVa largely leaned on Cross on the opposite side of Nick Grant.

In addition to Cross’ 60 tackles (four four loss) and two picks, Grant posted 51 tackles and a pair of INTs of his own to go with 1.5 TFL and 0.5 sack. Smith had 28 tackles as well while Hall finished with 20 tackles (three for loss) with a sack in his six games.

Despite being listed at safety, Brenton Nelson spent the vast majority of his time at the Nickel corner and had a pretty very solid season, though an injury cost him time on the field and Virginia was rarely the same without him defending the slot. He played in eight games and had 19 tackles as well as a pick and two PBUs.

Even with Hall moving on to the NFL, there were reasonable expectations for the Hoos in 2020 given the amount of experience they had coming back as well as the amount of talent. Bratton, who had pushed Tim Harris in fall camp for a starting spot the year before his injury, was seen as a potential starter and with Grant also returning and then Nelson being back at Nickel, things appeared bright.



