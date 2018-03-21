Heading into the 2017-2018 season, Virginia fans were very excited to see a pair of players that had reshirted the previous season finally make an impact in their second year on Grounds. One of those players was eventual ACC Sixth Man of the Year DeAndre Hunter, who took a while to get going but eventually became one of the team’s most integral pieces down the stretch.

Unfortunately for both UVa and Hunter, his season was cut short by a broken wrist, and Wahoo fans can only wonder if last Friday night’s historic loss to UMBC may have played out differently had Hunter been able to take the floor.