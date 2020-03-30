

Editor’s Note: Our series looking back at UVa’s season and breaking down the ins and outs of each player’s performances through the year as a whole moves along as we break down the numbers, discuss their successes and some issues, and then give a breakdown for what’s ahead. Check out the initial features on second-year PG Kihei Clark and junior college transfer wing Tomas Woldetensae.



The Numbers



Rookie guard Casey Morsell didn’t put up big numbers as a first-year but he did earn a significant amount of playing time. Beginning the season as a starter, he eventually became one of the first players off the bench and averaged 21.8 minutes per game. Morsell’s minutes tailed off a bit towards the end of the season but he did play 30 minutes or more on seven occasions, with most of those games coming earlier in the season. In his first season in orange and blue, Morsell averaged 4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game and had three double-figure scoring efforts. He may have been one of the victims of the new, deeper 3-point line, as he really struggled to knock down outside shots. Morsell made just 17.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, attempting nearly three per game.



Best Moment



Morsell had a couple of big moments as a freshman but his best game came in November against Arizona State. In the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Connecticut, the Wahoos held off a big rally from the Sun Devils in a 48-45 struggle. And without Morsell’s efforts, Virginia surely wouldn’t have been able to hang on late in the game and would’ve picked up it first loss of the campaign. The former St. John’s College HS standout finished that game with a career-high 19 points, making 7-of-12 field-goal attempts and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the victory. Morsell hit just one 3 in the win but it was a big one, giving Virginia the lead for good with one minute remaining in regulation. It put the Cavaliers up three in what would end up being the final points scored in the game.



Area of Improvement



Morsell’s aforementioned outside shooting woes should be his biggest area of focus heading into his sophomore campaign. He was a good enough shooter in his high school and during his AAU career before coming to Charlottesville for there to be a good deal of optimism for there to be an improvement in this facet of his game. Virginia struggled as a team to knock down 3s throughout the season and it’s fair to say Morsell didn’t live up to the preseason hype for him as an offensive weapon. But there is a good chance for him to take a big step forward in his second season with the program as a pure scorer.



Outlook for 2020-2021



Morsell showed some promise in his freshman year but it’s safe to say he will still be looking for his breakout moment heading into his sophomore season. The outlook for Morsell is still positive, as he clearly has talent and is a fit from an athletic standpoint. Tony Bennett and his staff clearly trusted Morsell on the defensive end, and the Maryland native showed plenty in the pack-line while his offensive game was a bit slower to develop. Another piece of good news for Morsell is that there is certainly a precedent for players under Bennett having a learning curve in their freshman seasons. Only one first-year in the Bennett era averaged more than 10 points per game in their first season with the Wahoos, and that was Joe Harris on a less-than-stellar 2010-2011 Cavalier team.



Final Thought



The future is still likely to be very bright for Morsell, who should be a starter or a key bench player as a sophomore, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn out to be the most improved player from this season to next.

