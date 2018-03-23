Despite the disappointing end to the 2017-2018 season, those invested in Virginia basketball have reason to be excited about the future. The Wahoos bring back a trio of starters from this year’s team as well as two reserves that are obvious replacements for departing seniors Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins.

Earlier this week, we profiled the first player that is expected to take on a starting role next season and now we’ll look at the second such player: Forward Mamadi Diakite.



