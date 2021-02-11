CavsCorner - Season in Review: Returners on the D-line weather the storm



After looking at UVa’s quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and the offensive line , our position-by-position breakdown moves to the defensive side of the ball with a look at the D-line, as we compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look.



The Narrative



Depth. That was the word that floated in the air any time one discussed UVa’s defensive line situation in 2020. Could it finally happen, much like on the offensive line, that the Hoos would actually be able to say that one of the strengths on their D-line was its depth? Of course, going into 2020 the Cavaliers would have to contend with one big loss: Eli Hanback, the do-everything senior stalwart who could be counted on to play multiple positions without batting an eye. He finished 2019 with 36 tackles, 8.5 for loss (tying a team high), with 4.5 sacks (fifth most) to go with four quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries, one of which sealed one of the biggest wins in recent memory. But at the same time, just as with his team’s offensive line, Bronco Mendenhall was finally at a point where the defensive front seemed ready for prime time. The Hoos were looking to make up for the loss of Hanback by boasting a solid rotation along the D-line that included the likes of seniors Richard Burney and Mandy Alonso as well as up-and-comers Aaron Faumui, who was third on the team as a freshman with 8.0 TFLs and four sacks, and former four-star Rivals100 NT Jowon Briggs, who had a solid season as a rookie in 2019 with 19 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and 1.0 sack. The news got even better during the summer when JMU grad transfer Adeeb Atariwa announced his intention to finish his career in Charlottesville. Adding him to a group that included a number of potential contributors made UVa’s situation up front an intriguing one. That situation took a hit before the season started, though, when Faumui opted out and chose not to play in 2020. As things would develop thereafter, his loss became increasingly more important.



The Numbers



Burney ended up playing in just five games due to a medical condition that ended his football career. He finished with 16 tackles (four for loss) with 2.0 sacks, three QB hurries, and one pass breakup. That loss plus already playing without Faumui also made the in-season decision by Briggs to leave the program all the more distressing. He played in seven games and finished with 20 tackles (four for loss) with three sacks and one QB hurry. Ultimately, Atariwa had what was likely the steadiest season up front. He played 317 snaps in 10 games and finished with 16 tackles (two for loss) with a pair of sacks and three quarterback hurries to his credit. Per PFF College, he had the highest overall grade among those on the defensive line (70.4) with a 77.6 in run defense (third on the team). Alonso, meanwhile, also played in 10 games and across his 544 snaps he had 26 tackles (four for loss) with two sacks. In PFF grades, he put up a 66.8 overall with a 68.1 in pressure. The surprise of the season, though, was the immediate contributions of Jahmeer Carter. He played in nine of the season’s 10 games and had 14 tackles (0.5 for loss) to go with a half sack and a QB hurry. He was among UVa’s best tacklers, finishing with a grade of 78.0. Classmate Nusi Malani played in seven games and finished with three tackles.



Stock Up/Stock Down



We have to start, as with most of the defense this offseason, in talking about what players UVa loses heading into 2021 that could have returned. The retirement of Burney coupled with the transfer by Briggs—he finished with an 81.3 tackle grade, third best on the team—leaves the Cavaliers with less coming back than they could have had, especially considering the NCAA rule change giving all players an extra year of eligibility. But the other seniors here Alonso and Atariwa both decided to return, which really bolsters UVa’s front in 2021. It’s hard to imagine what the group would have looked like had the pair not chosen that route while new D-line coach Clint Sintim also had to contend with the transfer of Briggs. Instead, Virginia looks to be in a much better position. There are reasons for optimism beyond just the return of Alonso and Atariwa for their super senior seasons. While Briggs was clearly on his way to being a great one prior to the transfer to Cincinnati, Carter definitely showed that he too was ready to carry the load right away. Listed by UVa at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, the Severn (MD) native sure looks like someone to watch over the next few years. Thanks to that NCAA rule change, despite being listed as a sophomore, he figures to have four years of eligibility remaining should he want to use them all. In addition, both Malani and Su Agunloye showed flashes in limited action during their initial seasons in Charlottesville. If nothing else for 2021, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Malani and the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Aguneloye figure to provide size and depth to the group. The wild cards will be two-fold. First, there’s Ben Smiley, who Virginia’s official roster lists at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. He played in two games in 2020 with nine total snaps on defense. Though he initially was planning to opt out, Smiley eventually arrived on Grounds and given the pending offseason should be seen as a position rotation player. And then there’s the addition of new faces, including Georgia Tech grad transfer Chico Bennett. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ashburn native appeared in 15 games for the Yellow Jackets, where he led all freshmen with 17 tackles in 2019 before being injured. UVa lists Bennett as a junior but he should have three years of eligibility remaining. The Cavaliers also signed a few defensive linemen in this recruiting cycle including Varina/FUMA product Lorenz Terry, four-star Chester native Bryce Carter, Nashville native Michael Diatta, and 6-foot-6, 285-pound two-way Georgia lineman Hugh Laughlin. Despite losing Briggs, the return of Atariwa and Alonso as well as the early on-field contributions by (Jahmeer) Carter in 2020 and the addition of guys like (Bryce) Carter in 2021 have UVa’s D-line stock going up in a consistent way this fall.

