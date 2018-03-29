There are two principles that UVa fans always must remember when they try to decipher what the Cavaliers lineup combinations might look like heading into a basketball season.

First, Tony Bennett will not give minutes to players that he doesn’t trust on the defensive end of the floor. That much is obvious when looking at redshirt decisions and minutes. And second, Bennett usually gravitates towards the older, more experienced players all things being equal. That’s why it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Virginia started the season with redshirt junior Jack Salt at center instead of having a younger player with more upside like Mamadi Diakite or Jay Huff in that role.