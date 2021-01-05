CavsCorner - Season in Review: UVa's QB situation is better than ever



One of the best ways to look at a team’s season is to drill deeper into each position group and try to get a sense of what’s changed. In this installment in our Season in Review series, we’re going to start with Virginia’s quarterbacks, compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season, and then project out how things look with a little Stock Up/Stock Down.



The Narrative



UVa had a tall task in 2020 when it came to its quarterbacks, one obviously made all the more difficult by a pandemic that wiped spring ball and normal summer workouts off the map. Nevertheless, the Wahoos still had to find a way to replace Bryce Perkins, a player who not only set the school’s single-season passing record (3,538 yards) the year prior but in two seasons set UVa’s career record for total offense (7,910 yards). Second on the all-time wins list and third in career passing touchdowns, he remains UVa’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback (1,692) while also being second all-time with 16 career 200-yard passing games and third with five 300-yard efforts. So, needless to say, getting that kind of production elsewhere was always going to be a process that wasn’t completed overnight. The heir apparent since the time of his commitment and subsequent early enrollment several weeks later has been Brennan Armstrong, who had shown well in his various opportunities prior to being named QB1 during the early part of fall camp. Of course, the rising redshirt sophomore had competition to that point. UVa brought in former four-star Mississippi State signal caller Keytaon Thompson as a grad transfer, as he joined a roster that not only included Armstrong but also Lindell Stone and rookie Ira Armstead. Most preseason prognostications doubted UVa’s potential to make much noise in the Coastal—or, once divisions were scrapped, the league as a whole—in large part because of the lack of proven quarterback play. It was unquestionably the position for which the Hoos sought the most clarity going into the 2020 season.



The Numbers



In nine games this past season, Armstrong acquitted himself quite well. He went 157-for-268 (58.6 percent) passing for 2,117 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 552 yards on 126 attempts with five touchdowns. It seems odd in hindsight to say that none of that ended up being the surprise, though him leading UVa in rushing by more than 150 yards does qualify. But realistically, the surprise was the extent to which Thompson and Armstead showed they could help the offense. While they finished with a meager two completions among six passing attempts combined, the real place where that duo aided Virginia’s attack was on the ground. Prior to going down with a knee injury, Armstead had 10 carries for 68 yards and a score in four games. Thompson, meanwhile, finished with 234 yards on 39 carries in nine games, scoring three times.



Stock Up/Stock Down



At this point a year ago, everyone knew that UVa needed to replace a legend. Now? The Cavaliers clearly have taken steps toward doing so while building depth for the future in the process. Armstrong, Thompson, and Armstead are all expected to return this fall as the Hoos welcome signees Jacob Rodriguez and Jay Woolfolk, a pair of quality prospects who look as though they fit UVa’s system perfectly. With the NCAA’s decision to offer an additional year of eligibility to all players, how things shake out in terms of roster dynamics remains to be seen but we know this: Armstrong has three years of eligibility remaining if he wants to use them, Thompson has two, and Armstead has four. That gives the Wahoos a lot of playable, talented depth on their roster at a position where that hasn’t always been the case in the recent past. Granted, they'll have to develop another passer from the group but things look pretty strong. It’s hard to look at UVa’s quarterback situation and think the stock is going anywhere but up. The Cavaliers took a relative weakness in the offseason and turned that into a strength, not only with the play of Armstrong but also the emergence of other players at that spot who can help in a variety of ways. It’s clear that as Armstrong looks to his second season as the starter, he needs to protect the football at a much higher clip. His penchant for that a customary head-scratching INT per game has to be fixed. Still, what he put out there was pretty solid this season. If he's able to clean that up, the Hoos will be in an even stronger position going forward.





