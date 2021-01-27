CavsCorner - Season in Review: UVa's tight end position has a bright future



After looking at the wide receivers and the O-line, our position-by-position breakdown wraps up on the offensive side of the ball with a look at UVa’s tight ends, as we compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look.



The Narrative



This is one where it’s tricky to say when “prior to the season” began. Everyone knew that, with Tanner Cowley having exhausted his eligibility, UVa was going to have some questions to answer at tight end. The lack of depth and an obvious succession plan led some to speculate that the position wouldn’t be a focal point in 2020 as younger guys got more accustomed to things and the Hoos presumably leaned on other facets of the offense. Of course, all of that changed in the summer when Central Michigan’s Tony Poljan entered the transfer portal before making a quick decision in favor of the Cavaliers. What that meant for Virginia was obvious: The program would be adding one of the league’s best at the position, a development that changed UVa's prospects at that spot seemingly overnight. A presumed and likely weakness quickly became a strength. After not recruiting it very heavily at all in recent year, the program had also landed prized three-star TE Josh Rawlings in the previous recruiting class. His enrollment buoyed the position somewhat but the addition of Poljan had the Hoos poised for an immediate turnaround even as other pieces took root.



The Numbers



As it turns out, the tight end position ended up being fairly critical to UVa's success last season. Poljan was billed as a two-way tight end who could block and catch. What he put on the field in his one season as a Cavalier showed that: He was second on the team with 38 receptions on the year, gaining 411 yards (fourth) with a team-high six touchdowns while being one of the group's most consistent blockers. According to PFF College, he graded out at 71.0 overall, which was fifth highest among those who played at least 250 snaps. He also finished with a 69.4 grade in run blocking. Poljan was the only tight end to catch a pass in 2020 as Rawlings played in just one game with a total of one snap while Grant Misch played 297 snaps and was used primarily as a blocker. But it was a place where he shined: The converted defensive end finished with the team’s high pass-block grade at 83.2 across 46 snaps.



Stock Up/Stock Down



While it certainly would’ve been hugely beneficial to UVa if Poljan had decided to use his NCAA-approved additional year of eligibility, he heads to the next level having helped the tight end position greatly. Misch and Rawlings, who will be coming off offseason surgery, project to return in 2021 as a junior and redshirt freshman, respectively. The big news, though, and the reason the answer here is that the stock is up, is the addition of Jelani Woods. A 6-foot-7, 275-pound transfer from Oklahoma State, Woods will have two years of eligibility remaining when he takes the field this fall. A native of Ellenwood (GA), he appeared in 34 games for the Cowboys with 28 starts and was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection. He caught 31 passes for 361 yards and four scores in his OSU career after arriving in Stillwater as a three-star dual-threat quarterback signee from the class of 2017. Though there is obviously a lot of uncertainty about what spring football will look like, the fact that Woods is already enrolled should help his transition significantly. What’s also helping UVa here is the addition of three-star TE Jack Witmer, who committed to the Cavaliers in August and signed with them during the early period. Listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds by Virginia, he played in nine games this season and 19 passes for 290 yards and five TDs. All told, UVa’s tight end situation went from looking bleak at this point a year ago to landing one of the nation’s best at the position and seeing the dividends that paid on and off the field. It's fair to say that the addition of Poljan not only gave the 2020 offense a big boost but it helped with landing both Woods and Witmer. As they join Misch and Rawlings in the fold, the future is pretty bright at tight end for the Hoos.

