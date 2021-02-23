CavsCorner - Season in Review: Virginia's OLBs have a big hole to fill



After looking at UVa’s quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and the offensive line , our position-by-position breakdown moved to the defensive side of the ball with a look at the D-line. Today we look at the outside linebacker, comparing the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look.



The Narrative



There are few things more understandable in sports than expanded expectations. After all, everyone wants to think they’re moving in the right direction. For a program focused on unbroken growth, that’s especially true. The increased expectations are baked in. So, given the 2019 season that UVa had on defense, especially at outside linebacker, the expectations may not have been higher anywhere on the roster than at that spot as last spring and summer arrived. Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor combined to wreak a lot of havoc on opposing backfields the previous fall as part of a defense that thrived on chaos. Snowden was third on the team in 2019 with 72 total tackles, 11 for loss (also third most on the team) while Taylor was sixth with 57 tackles, including a team-high 13.5 for loss. Taylor also finished with seven sacks (second) while Snowden added five (third). The fact that UVa was going to return both of them in 2020 set the bar extremely high, especially for a defense that looked experienced and deep in the back eight. Add in that UVa projected to have a D-line that figured to really benefit from some consistency on the edge and it made for a perfect “hype” storm. It also made a difference heading into this past season that Virginia returned both Matt Gahm and Elliott Brown. Gahm had played in all 14 games as a junior, racking up 36 tackles (5.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks. Brown, meanwhile, played in eight games and had eight tackles, 0.5 for loss on his lone sack of the year. All told, OLB seemed to be one of the most “secure” positions on the roster.



The Numbers



Things were a bit off of the expectations from the jump, as Snowden and Taylor got off to a slower start. In the end, Snowden would play in only eight games before a season-ending ankle injury took him off the field for the last time as a Wahoo. He ended up with 44 tackles (10 for loss) with six sacks, both team highs. Gahm finished his UVa career with 38 tackles in 10 games, including 6.5 for loss to go with four sacks. Taylor, meanwhile, wrapped up his junior season with 44 tackles (8.5 for loss) with just three sacks in nine games. He also had the first pick-six of his career, returning an INT 85 yards in the 31-17 win over Louisville. It’s the longest interception return for a score by a linebacker in school history. Taylor wasn’t the only OLB to have a pick-six last year, though. D’Sean Perry snagged a pass on the final play of the game and rumbled 84 yards for a score in the win over Abilene Christian the next weekend. In terms of PFF College grades, Gahm had the best season among OLBs. He had a team-high 74.5 overall grade, which was ahead of Taylor’s 73.9. While Taylor had the better run defense grade (79.9 to 70.2), Gahm’s advantage in tackling (79.5 to 64.0) was even more dramatic. Taylor also had a 70.7 in pressure to Gahm’s 66.6. But the mismatch of sorts given 2019 was even more stark when it came to coverage. Taylor graded out at 67.1, which was down from a team-high 89.7 the previous season. Gahm, meanwhile, had a team-high 78.3 in 2020. In a shortened season, Snowden was never quite able to make up for his slow start despite coming on strong midway through. He finished with a 67.3 overall grade. His best category came in pressure where he finished at 69.4 Perry, meanwhile, finished just below the snap threshold we use for our PFF breakdowns but he had a solid 75.8 pressure grade in the games he played in. Brown had enough total snaps to make the cut, where he excelled in pressure at 73.4, which was fourth best.



Stock Up/Stock Down



This one is tough, perhaps more so than any spot on the roster with the potential exception of inside linebacker. UVa loses Snowden which, despite being an expected eventuality, is a significant blow. Retaining Taylor, of course, is a big deal. So too is having Brown coming back for his final year of eligibility. Given the depth there, Hunter Stewart still feels like someone who could be headed for a move inside but for now, he helps provide even more quality options depth at OLB as listed. Perry may have been the guy who most people “woke up” to remember. As he rumbled down the sideline against Abilene Christian, he certainly carved out a spot in the minds of fans. If there’s a young guy who seems poised to earn some PT this spring and fall, it’s likely the Florida native. But he's just one part of a larger group, as UVa has continued to stock the pond with young talent. In addition to Stewart and Perry, the Hoos will have Jonathon Horton and Brandon Williams coming off redshirt freshman seasons, Jairus Satiu rejoining the program, and a slew of 2020 recruits joining the fold. James Jackson was one of six early enrollees and the Roanoke native seems like a perfect fit for what UVa wants to do. He'll be joined at OLB by classmates like Josh McCarron and Michael Green, two guys who also are very well thought of both in recruiting circles and among program sources. And then there’s Chico Bennett, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Georgia Tech transfer. While UVa has him listed at DE—which is where we profiled him recently—there’s obviously a good chance he ends up as an OLB in the 3-4 instead of end. All told, despite the loss of Snowden, returning Taylor and Brown plus all of the young players, especially Perry and Horton, means the stock is up at outside linebacker. The Hoos won’t have the same level of experience returning this fall but the overall skill level of the position group is clearly in a good place, especially considering the recruits Virginia landed in this past recruiting cycle.

