CavsCorner - Series win helps but a sweep would've helped UVa even more

Three more weekends of ACC play remain on Virginia’s baseball schedule. The goal at this point remains attainable: Get back to .500 in the conference play by the time the regular season ends.

But the Hoos made the season’s final stretch a little more challenging by failing to complete a three-game sweep of Duke at Disharoon Park.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” UVa third baseman Zack Gelof conceded after Sunday’s 7-4 loss, when asked if the urgency had risen in the locker room.

“What we do from this point forward determines our fate, NCAA-wise. Everyone knows that,” UVa head coach Brian O’Connor said on Saturday. “You’ve got to try to win every game you can in the league, because you’re fighting against other teams in the league that are in a similar position. We created this situation that we’re kind of behind the eight-ball a little bit, that we need to do the job every weekend.”

Virginia had dug itself a 4-11 hole through the first five weeks of conference play. That start eliminated virtually any margin for error for the Wahoos, putting them in a position where they’d need to win each of their seven remaining ACC series to get back to .500 in the league. If so, they could play their way back onto the NCAA regional bubble.

“Coach Oak talked to us during Georgia Tech, that series, and told us basically, ‘We’ve got to grind. We’ve got to win every series from here,’” UVa sophomore lefty Nate Savino said on Sunday. “We’ve just got to keep winning. We’ve just got to compete in each game, be consistent with our stuff. One game if we’re high, we can’t next day come out sluggish. We’ve got to just battle, battle, battle each game.”

The Cavaliers did take two of three at Georgia Tech that weekend to clinch their first series win. They won two more the following weekend at Clemson but then got bumped off-track by dropping the final two games at home against Louisville last weekend.

Taking all three from Duke this weekend at The Dish would have put the Hoos back on course and for the first time this season, Virginia entered a series finale with a chance to sweep.

In a 9-3 victory on Friday, UVa’s Andrew Abbott matched his career high with 14 strikeouts in seven innings. Mike Vasil gave the team six innings on Saturday, with the bullpen holding off the Blue Devils for a 4-3 win.

But that success didn’t carry into yesterday’s finale. Four home runs accounted for all seven Duke runs as the Blue Devils finished the weekend with eight homers in three games, the most allowed by the UVa pitching staff in an ACC series. All but one of their 13 runs against the Hoos came from long balls.

“You make a mistake, they made you pay for it,” O’Connor said. “They’re the type of team that thrives on extra-base hits. We did enough in the first two days to not allow it to hurt us, but today it did.”

The Cavaliers couldn’t match that production at the plate on Sunday. In 14 at-bats with runners on, UVa finished with just one hit: Gelof’s bases-clearing double with two outs in the second that erased an early three-run deficit. The Wahoos hit .412 (14-for-34) with runners on through the first two games of the series.

“In this league, you either capitalize on it or you don’t,” said O’Connor. “I think there were a number of situations where we had guys in scoring position and couldn’t get the big hit to have a multi-run inning, a big inning.”

As a result, Virginia also failed to capitalize on a chance to gain extra ground in the ACC standings. Sunday’s loss dropped the Cavaliers to 11-16 in the league (19-19 overall) with nine conference games to go. They’d need to win seven of their final nine to get to 18-18.

They will travel to Blacksburg for three games against Virginia Tech next weekend. The Hokies (15-12) just got knocked out of first place in the Coastal Division by getting swept at NC State. After a break for final exams, UVa will finish ACC play at home against Wake Forest (6-16) and then at Boston College (6-18). Right now, the final two opponents would be the two teams to miss the 12-team field for next month’s ACC Tournament.

So the goal of getting back to .500 remains attainable, even after Sunday’s outcome. But the Wahoos understand that it was an opportunity lost.

“It sucks, really, just because we were put in a really good situation to sweep,” Gelof said. “And I think every game matters.”





Bales Unavailable Out of the Bullpen

Senior right-hander Blake Bales, O’Connor’s most-used option out of the UVa bullpen this season, did not appear against the Blue Devils. After Sunday’s loss, the Cavaliers’ coach said Bales was unavailable because of an undisclosed injury.

He didn’t elaborate much on the situation.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out at this point in time,” O’Connor said. “We’ll just kind of assess as we go forward.”

Bales had been one of the biggest positives for the UVa pitching staff this season. He began the year by throwing 29.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, before that shutout streak was snapped in last Sunday’s 8-2 loss to Louisville. He was charged with three runs (two earned) in two-thirds of an inning in that outing.

Bales has not pitched since that Louisville game. He’s 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in 30 innings over a team-high 19 appearances on the season.



