The dead period has lifted and players can finally resume visits. Despite there being no basketball game in Charlottesville today, the Hoos will still be hosting a number of talented prospects today across several class, including three-star 2021 dual-threat quarterback commit Jay Woolfolk.

Word is that everything begins at 2 p.m. when head coach Bronco Mendenhall addresses the players before they break up into position meetings ahead of an Madden NFL Tournament and later a kickball tournament ahead of dinner.So, who all is UVa expecting to host today?





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out who will will be in town.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



