Spring Game Wrap Up: Takeways and Standouts from Saturday's Scrimmage

Five Takeaways
1. Both quarterbacks showed plenty of positives.
It was a slow start to the spring game, but despite a lack of scoring, UVa fans got to see both quarterbacks competing for the starting job make plays. Danny Kaelin quarterbacked the blue team and had the first drive of the game, taking his team down into the red zone where they were eventually held up, but he flashed ability on the drive. There was one procedural issue on a play early, but other than that Kaelin looked in command. His stats aren’t going to look terrific on a box score, with the redshirt freshman going 6-for-12 for 67 yards, but he didn’t miss many throws and seemed in control. Kaelin also showed flashes of running ability. That wasn’t considered to be a big part of his game when he arrived on Grounds, but he told us after the game that he’s been working on escapability, and he had a few solid scrambles including one for 12 yards.
Chandler Morris and the white team got out to a slower start, but played better in the game overall. Morris finished 12-for-15 for 155 yards, and led his team down for a field goal at the end of the half on an impressive drive. When Morris had time, he connected on a few really impressive throws. One of his best was a throw down the seam to Dakota Twitty on 3rd and long, but he had a few to Jahmal Edrine that were impressive, and a nice touch throw to the third level, hitting Kam Courtney.
There was plenty to like from both Kaelin and Morris, as their competition goes into the summer and fall camp.
2. The secondary needs reinforcements.
This isn’t necessarily a take from what happened in the game, but how the team looked getting ready for it, and how little rotation there was in the secondary throughout. Virginia’s depth chart features three cornerbacks on either team, and had to have players cross-train at the position just to get through the spring. Depth was already a concern, but now with projected starter Jam Jackson down with what seems like a long-term knee injury, UVa’s staff will need to add defensive backs in this portal window.
The good news is that here does seem to be some talent at the position on the roster. Transfer cornerback Ja’Son Prevard looked the part on Saturday, and whenever a cornerback has a quiet game against the pass, as he did on Saturday, that’s a good thing. Tony Elliott and his staff seem high on freshman Corey Costner, as well. Costner had four tackles on Saturday and one PBU.
3. The tight end group flashed on Saturday.
UVa’s tight end room was pretty depleted going into spring ball, with what they lost from last year’s team, and then with injuries to Sage Ennis and Karson Gay that held them out of spring practice. Despite all that, the tight end group looked pretty good on Saturday, and perhaps could be a significant part of the passing game this season. We mentioned Twitty, who looked downright dynamic out there on Saturday, and seems to have taken to the positions after moving over from wide receiver last year. Twitty had two catches for 51 yards on three targets. Redshirt freshman John Rogers also had a pair of really impressive catches, one a one-hander on a floated ball from Kaelin, and another down the seam in traffic. Rogers didn’t play last year, but could emerge as a depth option. Even walk-on Hayden Rollison got in on the action, catching four passes for 39 yards including a 23-yard reception.
UVa will have a lot of options at receiver this year, and perhaps if that group pans out, the tight ends will have more space to operate in the middle of the field, which could lead to productivity.
4. UVa should have enough talent on the edge to get after opposing QBs.
Virginia’s staff had a few key areas to target in the offseason portal window, and one of them was on the edge. UVa’s pass rush has been woeful in the previous two seasons, finishing at or near the bottom in sacks created. UVa lost a few starters from last year’s defensive line, but were aggressive in the portal and rebuilt that position. And while Saturday’s game didn’t demonstrate the group’s full potential, we saw enough to be confident that the staff can find the answers to their pass rush woes.
UVa fans didn’t get to see the group’s full potential, either. Cazeem Moore didn’t play in the game as he works back from a hamstring injury, and Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton got banged up in the game and didn’t return. Still, between the two teams, UVa created six shackles and eight TFL’s which is encouraging, even against a makeshift offensive line.
5. As always, the staff held a lot back in the spring game.
There has been a lot of talk lately about how worthwhile spring games are and how coaches should manage them. And between all of the injuries that held players out, and the fact that the game was televised, the game was very vanilla. There were no points scored until a field goal on the final play of the first half, and while the ball moved okay throughout the game, the playbook was clearly simplified. UVa ran the ball quite a bit and the pass concepts were often play action boots with quick underneath throws. In the red zone there wasn’t much creativity, and both staff and players said after the game that was at least in part, by design. UVa also huddled throughout the game and Elliott said that wasn’t an indication of a change from the no-huddle approach they’ve had in previous seasons, but rather a function of the lack of depth available to play, and a desire to shorten the game.
Five Standout Performances
1. J’Mari Taylor, Running Back
Right out of the gate, transfer running back J’Mari Taylor stood out as a potential playmaker. Taylor flashed on the very first play of the game on a catch out of the backfield that ultimately got called back because of a penalty. That didn’t deter him though, as he rushed nine times for 52 yards, often getting to the second and third level of the defense. And it wasn’t like the offensive line was creating giant holes for him, either. Taylor could end up being RB1 for UVa and between him and Xavier Brown, the Hoos could see an improved ground game if the blocking can create lanes.
2. Josiah Abdullah, Wide Receiver
The top receiver on the blue team in Saturday’s scrimmage was a true freshman just a couple of months into his college football career. Josiah Abdullah flashed from the beginning of the game, and finished with three catches for 47 yards, with a long of 24 yards, on five targets. Often playing in the slot, Abdullah moved well and has the physicality to compete right away, something that’s not always true of freshmen. Des Kitchings compared Abdullah to Malik Washington after the game, noting of course that Abdullah is a freshman and Washington was a senior so they can’t expect him to be Washington on day one. But you can see what he’s talking about; Abdullah could end up being a real playmaker for the Hoos in year one.
3. Billy Koudelka, Defensive End
It was a pretty big surprise last fall when Billy Koudelka was at the top of UVa’s depth chart on defense. A freshman walk-on that most fans (and frankly, media) had never heard of showing up on the first team right away doesn’t happen often. Koudelka ended up playing relatively sparingly early in his freshman season but came on late, and now, is primed for a breakout season. We mentioned the optimism around an improved pass rush, and Koudelka is a big part of that. He was credited with four sacks on Saturday, and was probably the most disruptive defensive player in the game. Koudelka has a good motor and solid speed to go along with a long frame that can make him disruptive to opposing linemen. We’re excited to see how Koudelka will fit in during fall camp in a crowded pass rush group, but there’s a good chance he’s going to play and play a lot in the fall.
4. Myles Brown, Linebacker
Second-year linebacker Myles Brown flashed in Saturday’s game, too. Brown came to UVa as a very good athlete in need of some polishing last year, and it seems that he’s finding his footing. Brown was the team’s leading tackler on Saturday with 11 stops including six solo, and he found his way to the football quite often. We’ll see what kind of role Brown has when starting linebackers Kam Robinson and James Jackson are healthy, but he showed flashes of ability on Saturday and if nothing else could be a factor down the road.
5. Armstrong Jones, Safety
We also have to give a shout out to walk-on safety Armstrong Jones, who was our Jack Griese Award winner, going to the out-of-nowhere impressive performance from a walk-on. Jones didn’t look like a walk-on in Saturday’s game, finishing with seven tackles and two PBU’s. He also made a couple of big hits that draw some oo’s and ahh’s from the crowd at Scott Stadium. Elliott said postgame that Jones took advantage of his reps at safety with so many guys banged up and out during the spring, and he looked like a player that could impact the game on special teams this season if given the opportunity.