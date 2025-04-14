Spring Game Wrap Up: Takeways and Standouts from Saturday's Scrimmage

1. Both quarterbacks showed plenty of positives.

It was a slow start to the spring game, but despite a lack of scoring, UVa fans got to see both quarterbacks competing for the starting job make plays. Danny Kaelin quarterbacked the blue team and had the first drive of the game, taking his team down into the red zone where they were eventually held up, but he flashed ability on the drive. There was one procedural issue on a play early, but other than that Kaelin looked in command. His stats aren’t going to look terrific on a box score, with the redshirt freshman going 6-for-12 for 67 yards, but he didn’t miss many throws and seemed in control. Kaelin also showed flashes of running ability. That wasn’t considered to be a big part of his game when he arrived on Grounds, but he told us after the game that he’s been working on escapability, and he had a few solid scrambles including one for 12 yards.

Chandler Morris and the white team got out to a slower start, but played better in the game overall. Morris finished 12-for-15 for 155 yards, and led his team down for a field goal at the end of the half on an impressive drive. When Morris had time, he connected on a few really impressive throws. One of his best was a throw down the seam to Dakota Twitty on 3rd and long, but he had a few to Jahmal Edrine that were impressive, and a nice touch throw to the third level, hitting Kam Courtney.

There was plenty to like from both Kaelin and Morris, as their competition goes into the summer and fall camp.

2. The secondary needs reinforcements.

This isn’t necessarily a take from what happened in the game, but how the team looked getting ready for it, and how little rotation there was in the secondary throughout. Virginia’s depth chart features three cornerbacks on either team, and had to have players cross-train at the position just to get through the spring. Depth was already a concern, but now with projected starter Jam Jackson down with what seems like a long-term knee injury, UVa’s staff will need to add defensive backs in this portal window.

The good news is that here does seem to be some talent at the position on the roster. Transfer cornerback Ja’Son Prevard looked the part on Saturday, and whenever a cornerback has a quiet game against the pass, as he did on Saturday, that’s a good thing. Tony Elliott and his staff seem high on freshman Corey Costner, as well. Costner had four tackles on Saturday and one PBU.

3. The tight end group flashed on Saturday.

UVa’s tight end room was pretty depleted going into spring ball, with what they lost from last year’s team, and then with injuries to Sage Ennis and Karson Gay that held them out of spring practice. Despite all that, the tight end group looked pretty good on Saturday, and perhaps could be a significant part of the passing game this season. We mentioned Twitty, who looked downright dynamic out there on Saturday, and seems to have taken to the positions after moving over from wide receiver last year. Twitty had two catches for 51 yards on three targets. Redshirt freshman John Rogers also had a pair of really impressive catches, one a one-hander on a floated ball from Kaelin, and another down the seam in traffic. Rogers didn’t play last year, but could emerge as a depth option. Even walk-on Hayden Rollison got in on the action, catching four passes for 39 yards including a 23-yard reception.

UVa will have a lot of options at receiver this year, and perhaps if that group pans out, the tight ends will have more space to operate in the middle of the field, which could lead to productivity.

4. UVa should have enough talent on the edge to get after opposing QBs.

Virginia’s staff had a few key areas to target in the offseason portal window, and one of them was on the edge. UVa’s pass rush has been woeful in the previous two seasons, finishing at or near the bottom in sacks created. UVa lost a few starters from last year’s defensive line, but were aggressive in the portal and rebuilt that position. And while Saturday’s game didn’t demonstrate the group’s full potential, we saw enough to be confident that the staff can find the answers to their pass rush woes.

UVa fans didn’t get to see the group’s full potential, either. Cazeem Moore didn’t play in the game as he works back from a hamstring injury, and Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton got banged up in the game and didn’t return. Still, between the two teams, UVa created six shackles and eight TFL’s which is encouraging, even against a makeshift offensive line.

5. As always, the staff held a lot back in the spring game.

There has been a lot of talk lately about how worthwhile spring games are and how coaches should manage them. And between all of the injuries that held players out, and the fact that the game was televised, the game was very vanilla. There were no points scored until a field goal on the final play of the first half, and while the ball moved okay throughout the game, the playbook was clearly simplified. UVa ran the ball quite a bit and the pass concepts were often play action boots with quick underneath throws. In the red zone there wasn’t much creativity, and both staff and players said after the game that was at least in part, by design. UVa also huddled throughout the game and Elliott said that wasn’t an indication of a change from the no-huddle approach they’ve had in previous seasons, but rather a function of the lack of depth available to play, and a desire to shorten the game.