Stakes are high for Hoos and Hokies on Big Monday
For the visiting team, it’s an opportunity to add another significant win to an NCAA Tournament resume that can use as much as much augmentation as possible. The host will be trying to avoid a potential torpedo to the hull of its own wavering postseason hopes.
Those will be the stakes in Monday night’s matchup in Blacksburg between the two hottest teams in the ACC. Virginia Tech’s five-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the conference. Visiting Virginia has won four straight. Both teams can ill afford any mid-February missteps as they try to play their way back into the postseason bracket conversation.
Neither team is even on the bubble with five games left before heading to Brooklyn and the NCAA Tournament. A loss Monday night would be more damaging for the Hokies’ hopes than for UVa; a win would be more of a boost for the Hoos than for Tech.
UVa will take the floor at 16-9 overall and tied for fifth in the ACC at 10-5, 2 1/2 games in front of the 7-7 (15-10 overall) Hokies. But analytics favor the home team, with Virginia Tech third in the ACC in the NCAA’s NET rankings at No. 39 and second in the league in KenPom’s efficiency rankings at No. 29. The Hoos are ranked No. 77 in the NET and No. 76 by KenPom.
Despite a 10-point win at home against Georgia Tech, the Wahoos’ NET resume took a slight hit on Saturday when NC State lost 71-69 at Pitt. The Wolfpack hasn’t won since a sharp-shooting 14-point victory over UVa at PNC Arena last month. Thanks to a sixth straight loss on Saturday, NC State is now down to No. 136 in the updated NET—which, by one ranking spot, drops that UVa defeat in Raleigh from a Quadrant 2 loss to Quadrant 3. It’s the fourth Q3 defeat on UVa’s schedule, joining the losses to Navy and Clemson at home and at James Madison.
UVa is just shy of the Q2-Q3 line for home opponents (the cutoff is No. 75) in the NET formula. So from the Tech perspective, Monday’s game is a potential Q3 loss for the Hokies. With an 0-5 record in Q1 games and the potential for just one more on the schedule (at Miami later this month), Tech can’t afford to lose a third Q3 game.
Though a win in Blacksburg on Monday night would likely push UVa high enough in the NET to make it a Quadrant 2 loss for Tech, softening the damage a bit, if the Hoos fade in these final wins after a win on Big Monday, it could again become a painful blemish on Tech's record.
UVa does have a pair of coveted Q1 wins on its resume, with last week’s win at Duke joining the November neutral-site victory over Providence. As of Monday, the next three games on the schedule are all additional opportunities for Q1 wins, starting with the visit to Tech. (Road games against teams in the top 75 in the NET qualify for Quadrant 1; home games against teams in the top 30). It’s likely the Wahoos need to win at least two of those Q1 games—and avoid losing either of their final two games—to play its way back onto the bubble before getting to Brooklyn.
The Hoos will also enter the night a half-game out of a top-four spot in the ACC standings. Two of their remaining games, against Duke and Miami, are against teams in front of them in the standings. Notre Dame (tied with Duke on top of the league), North Carolina (tied with Miami for third) and Wake Forest (tied with the Hoos for fifth) all hold tie-breakers over UVa thanks to head-to-head wins in their lone meetings this season.
With three weeks and five pivotal games remaining, a look at the road ahead for the Wahoos (records and rankings as of Monday):
Feb. 14 | at Virginia Tech
Overall Record: 15-10
ACC Record: 7-7 (T-7th)
NET Ranking: 39 (3rd ACC)
KenPom Ranking: 29 (2nd ACC)
Quadrant Designation: Q1
A win on Big Monday would give Virginia Tech the program’s first-ever six-game winning streak in ACC play. The Hokies have averaged 77.4 points while shooting a combined 52.1 percent from the floor and 48.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line in those five straight wins. For the season, Tech ranks second in the country in 3-point shooting at 41.5 percent. In a 54-52 loss at JPJ last month, they missed a pair of last-second 3-pointers that would have won the game.
Feb. 19 | at Miami
Overall Record: 18-7
ACC Record: 10-4 (T-3rd)
NET Ranking: 67 (6th ACC)
KenPom Ranking: 67 (6th ACC)
Quadrant Designation: Q1
Miami has won back-to-back games since losing at JPJ two weekends ago. That includes Saturday’s four-point victory at Wake Forest, the Hurricanes’ fourth Q1 victory of the season. Before hosting the Hoos this Saturday, the Canes will visit Louisville on Wednesday. A loss in that game could potentially bump Miami out of the top 75 in the NET, which would drop Saturday’s game to a Q2 designation from UVa’s perspective.
Feb. 23 | vs. (7) Duke
Overall Record: 21-4
ACC Record: 11-3 (T1)
NET Ranking: 11 (1st ACC)
KenPom Ranking: 6 (1st ACC)
Quadrant Designation: Q1
Talk of UVa’s NCAA Tournament qualifications began when the Wahoos followed their win against Miami with a 69-68 victory at Duke two days later. A two-game sweep of the Blue Devils, the ACC’s unquestioned top team according to both the NET and KenPom, would surely stand out on the Wahoos’ resume, provided they avoid any further self-inflicted damage (see below). Duke has a pair of home games this week against Wake and Florida State before visiting JPJ.
Feb. 26 | at Florida State
Overall Record: 13-11
ACC Record: 6-8 (9th ACC)
NET Ranking: 97 (10th ACC)
KenPom Ranking: 100 (10th ACC)
Quadrant Designation: Q3
A few weeks ago, after a one-point win at Miami extended an FSU win streak to six straight, the Seminoles were sitting at 13-5 overall and 6-2 in the ACC (with a pair of wins over the Hurricanes and one against Duke). But they haven’t won since. The No. 2 team in the ACC preseason poll will carry a six-game losing streak into Tuesday’s game at home against Clemson. That’s followed by a three-game road swing, with trips to Duke and Boston College before FSU visits JPJ. Regardless of what happens over the next 10 days, the Wahoos can’t afford to drop this game at home when it arrives.
Mar. 5 | at Louisville
Overall Record: 11-13
ACC Record: 5-9 (10th ACC)
NET Ranking: 126 (11th ACC)
KenPom Ranking: 128 (12th ACC)
Quadrant Designation: Q2
UVa and Louisville were tied for seventh in the ACC at 5-4 when the two teams met at JPJ last month. Starting with that 12-point win, the Wahoos are 5-1 in their last six games. That game was the second of six straight losses for the Cardinals going into Wednesday’s game against Miami. That loss at UVa was also the last for Louisville coach Chris Mack. Before facing the Hoos again to end the regular season, Louisville also hosts Clemson before playing three straight on the road, at UNC, Wake and Tech. This could very easily slip to another ‘can’t lose’ Quadrant 3 game (the Q3 line is No. 136) on the road by the time UVa heads to the Derby City.
