Stakes are high for Hoos and Hokies on Big Monday





For the visiting team, it’s an opportunity to add another significant win to an NCAA Tournament resume that can use as much as much augmentation as possible. The host will be trying to avoid a potential torpedo to the hull of its own wavering postseason hopes.

Those will be the stakes in Monday night’s matchup in Blacksburg between the two hottest teams in the ACC. Virginia Tech’s five-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the conference. Visiting Virginia has won four straight. Both teams can ill afford any mid-February missteps as they try to play their way back into the postseason bracket conversation.

Neither team is even on the bubble with five games left before heading to Brooklyn and the NCAA Tournament. A loss Monday night would be more damaging for the Hokies’ hopes than for UVa; a win would be more of a boost for the Hoos than for Tech.

UVa will take the floor at 16-9 overall and tied for fifth in the ACC at 10-5, 2 1/2 games in front of the 7-7 (15-10 overall) Hokies. But analytics favor the home team, with Virginia Tech third in the ACC in the NCAA’s NET rankings at No. 39 and second in the league in KenPom’s efficiency rankings at No. 29. The Hoos are ranked No. 77 in the NET and No. 76 by KenPom.

Despite a 10-point win at home against Georgia Tech, the Wahoos’ NET resume took a slight hit on Saturday when NC State lost 71-69 at Pitt. The Wolfpack hasn’t won since a sharp-shooting 14-point victory over UVa at PNC Arena last month. Thanks to a sixth straight loss on Saturday, NC State is now down to No. 136 in the updated NET—which, by one ranking spot, drops that UVa defeat in Raleigh from a Quadrant 2 loss to Quadrant 3. It’s the fourth Q3 defeat on UVa’s schedule, joining the losses to Navy and Clemson at home and at James Madison.

UVa is just shy of the Q2-Q3 line for home opponents (the cutoff is No. 75) in the NET formula. So from the Tech perspective, Monday’s game is a potential Q3 loss for the Hokies. With an 0-5 record in Q1 games and the potential for just one more on the schedule (at Miami later this month), Tech can’t afford to lose a third Q3 game.

Though a win in Blacksburg on Monday night would likely push UVa high enough in the NET to make it a Quadrant 2 loss for Tech, softening the damage a bit, if the Hoos fade in these final wins after a win on Big Monday, it could again become a painful blemish on Tech's record.

UVa does have a pair of coveted Q1 wins on its resume, with last week’s win at Duke joining the November neutral-site victory over Providence. As of Monday, the next three games on the schedule are all additional opportunities for Q1 wins, starting with the visit to Tech. (Road games against teams in the top 75 in the NET qualify for Quadrant 1; home games against teams in the top 30). It’s likely the Wahoos need to win at least two of those Q1 games—and avoid losing either of their final two games—to play its way back onto the bubble before getting to Brooklyn.

The Hoos will also enter the night a half-game out of a top-four spot in the ACC standings. Two of their remaining games, against Duke and Miami, are against teams in front of them in the standings. Notre Dame (tied with Duke on top of the league), North Carolina (tied with Miami for third) and Wake Forest (tied with the Hoos for fifth) all hold tie-breakers over UVa thanks to head-to-head wins in their lone meetings this season.

With three weeks and five pivotal games remaining, a look at the road ahead for the Wahoos (records and rankings as of Monday):



