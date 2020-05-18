Starting Five: Five-star Kendall Brown has list, Dunn adds big offer
Five-star wing Kendall Brown has made a first cut to his school list and fast-rising D'Marco Dunn scored a big offer over the weekend. Details on those two and more in this week's edition of the Starting Five.
*****
1. FIVE-STAR KENDALL BROWN HAS A 10-TEAM LIST
One of the most versatile wing players in the class of 2021, five-star Kendall Brown has made an initial cut to his school list.
Ranked No. 14 overall in the junior class, the native of Minnesota who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian is down to a group of 10 that includes Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Virginia.
An athletic wing who plays above the rim and does all of the little things that help teams win at a high level, Brown is also one of high school basketball's top wing defenders.
Brown has yet to set any timetable for his decision or any additional cuts. During the season, Brown took multiple unofficial visits to Kansas, saw Marquette unofficially (after visiting officially in October) and took an official visit to Ohio State.
*****
2. D'MARCO DUNN ADDS MAJOR OFFER
This spring we've been writing about how junior shooting guard D'Marco Dunn would have seen his stock soar had he been able to play in front of coaches. He's a big-time shooter with deep range and a skilled off-the-dribble scorer. On Friday, Dan McDonald updated Dunn's rapidly growing recruitment.
On Sunday, Dunn -- who will enter the 2021 Rivals150 when we update it two weeks from now -- added another big offer when home-state North Carolina offered him a scholarship joining the likes of Clemson, Maryland, Texas, Xavier and Vanderbilt among others.
After playing his first two seasons in Arizona, Dunn moved to Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover and helped lead it to a 30-0 record during the 2019-20 season.
Dunn hasn't named any leaders, but depending on who else joins in, the Heels could be a tough team to beat.
*****
3. FOUR-STAR CORNISH DOWN TO SIX
Four-star small forward Ike Cornish is moving forward with his recruitment.
The 6-foot-6 swingman is now down to Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers, St. John's, Virginia Tech and Xavier. Having already seen Georgetown, Maryland and Xavier unofficially, Cornish also had a decision date in mind and will announce his college choice on Aug. 21, his birthday.
An athletic wing who can score in transition or halfcourt sets, Cornish emerged as a national level prospect during his junior season.
There's still plenty of time for his finalists to make their cases, but as of today I would peg Maryland as the team to beat.
*****
4. LOGAN LANDERS EMERGING IN WISCONSIN
Big man Logan Landers of Cedarburg (Wisc.) High may not have been able to get out and play in the EYBL with his summer program Phenom U in front of coaches during April but that hasn't stopped his recruitment from starting to take off.
A strong low post player who can make threes, passes very well and has good hands, Landers picked up his first offer from nearby Wisconsin-Milwaukee earlier this spring. Last week, the high-majors starting calling as Houston, TCU and Texas A&M offered him scholarships on consecutive days.
Physically, he looks like a Big Ten player and now that programs from the AAC, Big 12 and SEC have given him scholarship offers I would expect him to start hearing a lot more from Midwest high majors.
*****
5. PENN STATE HAD A GOOD WEEK
Pat Chambers and Penn State had themselves a pretty good week landing a pair of three-stars in New Jersey power forward Taquan Woodley and California combo guard Houston Mallette.
I was able to see Woodley play during the season and he's an intriguing guy. While he's not a high-flying athlete, Woodley is strong, he plays physically and I like the way he embraces playing with a bit of rough-and-tumble style. He's got pretty good hands, does a nice job on the glass and is a sneaky skilled scorer. When he arrives on campus and is able to transform his body more in a college weight room, I can see Woodley turning into a quality Big Ten player.
I have not been able to see Mallette play in person but did some film study of him over the weekend and reached out to some sources in the SoCal area to get an idea of what he could bring to the table. Some like him as a point, others as a scorer, and I see him as a combo guard who can run an offense or slide off the ball as as secondary playmaker.
His shot looks clean, he shoots it with confidence from deep and he makes sharp reads as a passer. He's pretty solid athletically but what I like best is his size and ability to play either the one or the two. He'll need to add a pretty fair amount of strength to his frame before he's ready to make a big impact. I'd still like to see him in person but based on what I saw and the feedback that I got, I'm pretty surprised that Mallette hadn't gotten more attention from Pac-12 and upper-end mid-majors in the West.